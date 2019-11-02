Editor's note: With Marceline sofrtball's participation in the Class 2 semifinals and third-place game in Springfield on Friday night, football was unable to receive its standard amound of attention.

Brookfield's season came to a close on Friday with a 49-22 loss at Richmond. The sixth-seeded Bulldogs trailed by just a touchdown in the third quarter.

Top-seeded Marceline had no woes with St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia), winning 48-14, and leading 40-0 at one point. The Tigers will host Carrollton next week in the district semifinal.