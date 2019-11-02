BLUE SPRINGS — Friday night was a microcosm of the entire season for the Rock Bridge football team.

The Bruins were on the verge of something special, but in the end they were unable to finish.

Rock Bridge took a 10-7 lead in the first half at Blue Springs thanks to a Will Norris 30-yard field goal and a 46-yard touchdown by Bryce Jackson on a shovel pass.

After halftime, however, the visitors were unable to muster another point. Blue Springs tied the game with a field goal in the third quarter and scored a go-ahead touchdown with less than four minutes remaining to claim a 17-10 victory in the Class 6 District 2 quarterfinals.

The Bruins end the season 3-7, their first losing record under third-year coach Van Vanatta.

Vanatta watched the scene on the field after the loss and forced a smile.

“This is always tough, especially for our seniors,” Vanatta said. “As a coach — and I remember how it feels when I played high school — that last game is so tough. I am so very proud of these guys. Blue Springs has a great program. We did everything we could to come down here and get a win. We just fell a little bit short.”

While Blue Springs (6-4) was enjoying the biggest win of its season, the heartbroken Bruins were left wondering "what if" one final time in 2019.

But senior quarterback Grant Hajicek said Rock Bridge's struggles this season were not for a lack of effort.

“The mood of this team, in the locker room and on the field, never wavered this season, even though it was a disappointing season,” Hajicek said. “We played hard all season and I am so proud to be a part of this team.”

Jalen Logan-Redding, a Rock Bridge defensive end and Missouri commit, shared a similar sentiment with teammates after the game: “I love every one of you.”

In a game that featured 27 hard-earned points, there was a season’s worth of highlights for Blue Springs.

For the first time this season, brothers Dom and Isaac Harkness hooked up for a touchdown as quarterback Dom found Isaac near the end zone and little brother bulled his way in during the first quarter.

Trailing in the third, Blue Springs' Freddy Romero drilled a 29-yard field goal to knot the score at 10.

Less than two minutes later, offensive lineman Beau Stephens bull-rushed the Bruins offensive line and managed to block a 41-yard field goal attempt by Norris, who had been accurate earlier in the game.

Dom Harkness was knocked out of the game with a deep bruise to his knee but refused to stay on the sidelines. He hooked up with Cooper Willich for a 32-yard pass that set up Quentin Fontenot’s 17-yard, game-winning touchdown.

Perhaps the biggest play of the night came with 2:26 left when defensive back Quin Ensor picked off Hajicek to nearly seal the postseason victory.

On a late fourth-and-one from the 32, Fontenot ran for four yards to pick up the biggest first down of the night and help the Wildcats run out the clock and live to play another day.

“Oh my goodness, there were so many big plays in this game,” Blue Springs coach Kelly Donohoe said. “... Our guys are so tough, they wanted this one tonight. And they went out and got it.”