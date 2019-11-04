Marceline's football season continues with a routine handling of Concordia's St. Paul Lutheran on Friday night at home. The Tigers advance to the Class 1 District 5 semifinal.

With the 48-14 victory, the 9-1 Tigers are set to host 5-5 Carrollton on Friday night. St. Paul Lutheran's season ends 1-9 with only a victory over Missouri Military Academy.

The Tigers led 40-0 halfway through the second quarter. Marceline coach Mark Ross took advantage of the opportunity to rest the majority of his starters for most of the game.

"We were able to get out to a fast start and take momentum away from them early on," Ross said. "We were executing extremely well, and it was kind of one of those games where everyone did their part and we can move on. It was huge for us to allow some of our guys some time to rest. It's a double-edged sword, because you want them to be fresh, but you always want them in a game."

Senior running back Cullen Bruner finished with nine carries for 143 yards, including breaking off a 64-yard touchdown. He scored four times for the Tigers.

Sophomore Wyatt Molloy, on his lone carry of the game, rumbled for 58 yards. Molloy, Will Heller, and Jace Bixenman all recorded receiving touchdowns. Senior starter Alex McCauslin completed three passes on six attempts, and sophomore Jacob Stallo was 5-of-7.

Ross said Friday night's game was an instance where the statistics told the story.

"(St. Paul) had some size, but our quickness allowed us to beat them there," Ross said. "They did a good job of protecting their quarterback for most of the evening. They capitalized on some opportunities, and both of their scoring drives were earned. It all happened so quick, and we were just kind of able to keep it rolling early and often."

Carrollton defeated Fayette on Friday, 29-8, at home.