Brookfield's football season came to a close on Friday night. The sixth-seeded Bulldogs travelled to Richmond for the opening round of Class 2 District 8 play and fell, 48-22. Brookfield ends its season 2-8, and the Spartans stay alive and advance to 7-3.

In the early stages of the game, the Bulldogs hung right with Richmond. Brookfield trailed 20-16 at the halftime break, and third-year head coach Scott Stevens felt that his team was in a good position.

"They were as athletic as advertised," Stevens said. "Looking at the game as a whole, we feel like we played a really solid first half and we had some things going offensively. In the second half, they exploited some of the things we do defensively, and our adjustments didn't quite work out how we envisioned, and missed tackles absolutely killed us."

Several Brookfield penalties, namely holding calls, moved the Bulldogs' offense back throughout the course of the second half. The Bulldogs produced nearly 300 yards of offense, and junior back Trace Alexander was responsible for around 250 of them in one of his best performances of the season.

The silver lining for Brookfield's season ending at the earliest possible juncture is that the team now has time for its decimated roster to recover. Much of the less-than-desirable outcome of the 2019 season was a product of things beyond the Bulldogs' control, namely a seemingly endless cycle of injuries.

"We have a ton of guys coming back, so we're really excited about this offseason and what's to come," Stevens said. "A lot of these guys are lined up to get some surgeries, so hopefully the mend quickly so they can start getting stronger this offseason."