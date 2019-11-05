Marceline's middle school basketball teams opened play on Monday night in Harrisburg.

The girls' A team defeated the Bulldogs, 31-28. Ireland Bloss had a team-high 11 points, and Brailey Niemeier and Lucy Mosley both posted seven. The B team won 19-14.

"We're glad to have our first game under our belts and now we know some things to work on," Marceline girls' coach Sara Molloy said.

Both boys' teams lost. The A team lost 49-16, and Noah Abeln led his team in scoring with six. The B team fell 48-4.

"They guys had a great effort tonight," Marceline boys' coach Dustin Watson said. "We played hard, but we will learn how to play smarter the more we play together."

The Tigers have home games against Milan on Thursday.