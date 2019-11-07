The Lewis & Clark all-conference football roster was made available on Wednesday, and Marceline was strongly represented.

At running back, Cullen Bruner was the unanimous offensive player of the year, as well as the selection for first-team running back. The senior was also unanimous first-team selection at both kicker and punter. Senior lineman Colby Sims joined him on the offensive first team.

Sims was chosen as a first-team linebacker, and on the defensive side, he was joined by sophomore defensive end Nathan Cupp.

Sophomore Wyatt Molloy was named second-team wide receiver and defensive back, and Hunter Quinn earned second-team lineman honors on both sides of the ball.

Bruner was named to the second team as a linebacker, and senior Alex McCauslin got the second-team nod at defensive back.