Northwest Missouri State University freshman Kaylie Rock has been named the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s women's soccer offensive player of the week.

Rock, a Lee's Summit North High School graduate, scored three goals to help the Bearcats record two victories and qualify for the 2019 MIAA Tournament.

Rock tallied two goals, including the game-winning goal with 11:21 left, in a 4-3 victory over Missouri Western on Nov. 1. Rock's first goal in the match – her first collegiate goal – tied it 1-1.

On Nov. 3, Rock scored her third goal of the week to give Northwest a 3-0 lead en route to a 4-0 victory over Missouri Southern.