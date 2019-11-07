Brookfield sophomore cross country runner Alex Sharp finished worse than first in just one race this season. She returns to the scene for the Class 2 state championship race on Saturday, Nov. 9.

For the first time in more than a decade, MSHSAA will host the state championships at Columbia's Gans Creek rather than in Jefferson City. On Sep. 28, Sharp posted a time of 19:28 at Gans Creek to finish second in her division and fourth overall across more than 600 girls.

Brookfield coach Holly Matzen says that Sharp has a leg up by already having run the course, and will be more prepared for a five-kilometer plot built for fast times.

"We're going to try to take the least amount of steps that we possibly can, because she's going to come out aggressive like she always does," Matzen said. "This course is a lot more open than Jeff City, but it being a flatter type of course maybe plays more to some other girls' advantage."

Sharp has been especially focusing on speed work in the recent weeks. The only fathomable critique one could have against the 10th grader is her home-stretch speed, which will be especially crucial with the toughest point of the course coming around the two-and-a-half mile mark.

Matzen said Sharp had come a long way in that department since her only defeat at Gans Creek.

"She's put all the work in, we've just got to go perform now," Matzen said. "We made some mistakes the first time we were there, and Alex and I have strategies to fix those mistakes."

The Class 2 girls' state championship race is scheduled to begin at 10:40.