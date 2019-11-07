Cairo 8th Grade Basketball

Avery Brumley netted a game-high 22 points last Saturday, all before the start of the final quarter of play, to lead Northeast R-IV Middle School girls basketball team to a 55-24 victory against Pilot Grove in winning the 2019 Central Activities Conference basketball tournament played on their home court reported Lady 'Cats 8th grade girls coach Brian Winkler.

The young Lady 'Cats (7-0) put up all the points they would need to secure the victory by halftime when Cairo led 34-11, and when the fourth period began the score grew to 49-16.

Mack Harman provided eight points for the cause while Jersey Bailey and Lilly Westhues both tossed in six apiece. Kennedy Kearns had four points, Avery Martin had three, while Journey Sander, Paige Westhues and Addison Bailey all contributed two.

Three players did all the scoring for Pilot Grove. Brooke Lorenz led the way with 12 points, Emma Sleeper had 10 and two points were chipped in by Lauren Krumm.

O'Loughlin finishes Ironman

John O'Loughlin of Moberly completed the grueling 2019 Ironman Trianthlon of Panama City, Fla. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The 45-year old's time was 12 hours ,12 minutes, 29 seconds.

O'Loughlin, a 1993 Moberly High School graduate, placed 103rd in the male age 45-49 division and was 744th overall among 3,087 athletes that entered.

The event's winning time of 7 hours, 46 minutes, 28 seconds was set by Joe Skipper of Great Britain as he was two minutes faster than Ben Hoffman of the U.S.

Saturday, Nov. 2 at Panama City, Fla.

The Ironman Triathlon consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a 26.2-mile run, raced in that order.

Higbee softball honors

Three Higbee High School softball players were named to the 2019 Cooper County Activities Association's softball team according to voting by the three-member coaches.

Senior Izzi Boggs is named to the All-CCAA's first team, while senior Julie Johnson and her freshman sister Emma are named honorable mention.

Calvary Lutheran went 2-0 in conference play to win the CCAA softball title. Jamestown went 1-1 and Higbee was 0-2.