Although she had been with the program for four years prior, 2019 was Brooke Standley's first season as the Meadville head softball coach.

Until this season, she had been Drew Nier's understudy.

Her team was unable to duplicate the postseason success of a 2018 team that advanced to a state quarterfinal, but nevertheless, the Eagles picked up a district win versus Bevier before falling to Brunswick's co-op with Keytesville and Northwestern.

The Eagles finished 6-9, but ended their season on a 5-3 run.

"My girls did really well overall, and they put in a lot of hard work and we're proud of that," Standley said. "There's not a lot I can complain about there. All 19 of my girls worked together so well, and that's something we didn't necessarily have in years past."

Standley said that the challenges of being a head coach for the first time extend well beyond just the playing field.

She was caught off-guard with how many regulatory and procedural things a head coach had to endure just to ensure her team is eligible.

"(Nier) was a great help for me this year, and keeping me on track with some of those things," Standley said. "It is a lot, and there are a ton of things that people don't see in terms of paperwork, communication with MSHSAA, and things like that. It was already a little bit daunting to have such a big team, especially when nine of them were freshmen.

"I know some of these girls are maybe a little disappointed that we didn't have another huge state run, but this season was very important for both them as players and for me as a coach."