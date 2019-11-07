After nearly eight months of hearing how Jeremiah Tilmon has improved and tweaked his game to be a more complete player, Wednesday night provided the first real opportunity for evidence at Mizzou Arena.

Missouri’s 6-foot-10 junior post presence was locked in for every second he was on the floor, playing more free than in past years with the Tigers.

The MU offense ran straight through Tilmon in the Tigers' 82-42 season-opening win over Incarnate Word. The East St. Louis, Illinois, native tied for the overall scoring lead at 16 points on 7 of 9 shooting. Tilmon added seven rebounds and five blocks in 20 minutes of action. He also matched teammate Mark Smith for the best plus-minus on the team at plus-29.

The only concerning statistic, however, was Tilmon accumulated four fouls in his time on the court, or one every five minutes.

Three of his fouls came in the second half with the game already well in hand.

“I was out there trying to play hard honestly and play with my hands up,” Tilmon said. “I was getting a lot of blocked shots and I looked up, they told me I had four fouls and I didn’t even know honestly. I was just out there having fun, just hoopin’.”

In the past, Tilmon said he would pick up a foul or two and look up at the scoreboard. Not junior-year Tilmon. He said his legs felt good on the court and he wore a smile the entire game.

Yet being one foul away from sitting out the rest of the night against a struggling mid-major program gives him room to improve.

The silver lining for Tilmon is that the Tigers are only one game into the season, and he has plenty of time to control the things that got away from him Wednesday.

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin didn’t appear too concerned with Tilmon’s foul trouble. He focused on other parts of his big man’s game.

“I thought Jeremiah was solid, I thought he did a really good job blocking shots,” Martin said. “That was one of the things we really tried to talk to him about, having a presence around the rim, and I thought he did, in my opinion, the best job since he's been in a Mizzou uniform of having a presence around the rim. ... I thought he did a really good job, but I thought he could have dominated a little bit more offensively. You've got to stay away from some of those antics here and there just playing the game.”

As the Missouri offense flows through Tilmon, it’s also his job to supply the ball to open teammates when he's double- or triple-guarded.

The Tigers' 7 of 31 shooting from beyond the arc, less than 23%, was far from ideal, but that’s an avenue MU will look to establish going forward.

Martin said that within the sport the last several years, the level of advanced passing is developing at a younger age, forcing less traditional reliance on post players playing with their back to the rim.

That “old-school” tactic, however, is one Missouri can utilize with Tilmon’s specific skill set.

“I know when he wants it, so I just throw it up to him, and trust me, he’ll get it,” Tigers sophomore guard Xavier Pinson said about Tilmon. “... If I throw a bad pass, he still can get it.”

In Missouri’s scrimmage against Central Missouri and in the season opener against the Cardinals, true freshman Kobe Brown has started alongside Tilmon in the front court.

Brown said having an established teammate such as Tilmon beside him makes his early days of Division I basketball more comfortable.

“JT makes the game a whole lot easier, especially for our guards,” Brown said. “If our guards get beat — even if you’re playing hard, you're going to get beat sometimes — having JT down there, knowing he'll have your back to make a play on the ball is definitely a confidence boost.

“... Some of those boards that I’m expected to get, (Tilmon) gets them. So it helps me a lot.”

Tilmon said he’s working on his jump shot but didn’t want to force anything. He didn’t attempt one in the season opener.

No matter where Tilmon is on the court, his actions will loom large for the Tigers all season long. He can build upon his play around the rim against Incarnate Word and move on to the next challenge.

“I didn’t figure that out until after the game,” Tilmon said of just how good of an outing he had in the low post, including a career high in blocks. “I feel like people keep telling me that, so I’ll just roll with it.”

