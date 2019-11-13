Four Marceline Tigers have been named to the Class 2 all-state softball team.

Senior centerfielder Abbey Kussman and junior left fielder Ciarrah Bell received the highest accolades, being listed as numbers one and two in outfielder voting, respectively.

Kussman finished the season with a .432 batting average and Bell managed a remarkable .514.

Senior third baseman Kenzie Stahl was the other Tiger named to the first-team all-state team, being honored as the number six infielder. The leadoff hitter posted a .449 batting average.

Senior shortstop Baylee Jobson barely missed the first-team cut. She was honored as the top infielder on the second team. Jobson batted .433 on the year.