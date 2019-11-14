The Tigers haven't seen a lot of teams with winning records this year, but Marceline head coach Mark Ross thinks his team will be in a good spot Friday night.

Marceline's football team hosts Sweet Springs for the district championship -- a game it has lost at home the past two years. The Greyhounds enter the game with an 8-3 record.

To this juncture, the only three teams Marceline (10-1) faced that finished the season with winning records were Scotland County (9-2) in the inaugural week of the 2019 season, Fayette (6-4), and Harrisburg (6-5).

Sweet Springs' three losses all came against opponents who finished (or remain alive) with at least eight victories.

"They definitely look pretty solid," Marceline head coach Mark Ross said. "Offensively, they pretty much mirror what Brookfield did, so we've at least seen it and played against it. On defense, a lot of what they do looks a lot like what we try to do. That presents some difficulty, but at least that makes it a little easier on us to duplicate at practice."

Sophomore Cole Lovercamp (jersey number 25) and junior Grant Knipmeyer are the Greyhounds' two biggest offensive threats. Lovercamp has carried for over 1100 yards on the season, and Knipmeyer is nipping at his heels with 1050. Both are averaging around a jaw-dropping 10 yards per carry.

Senior quarterback Hunter Sims (23) rushed for 857 yards, and has thrown the football just 82 times in 11 games played. No Sweet Springs player has more than 15 receptions on the year.

Knipmeyer and Tyler Bernard (72) are Sweet Springs' biggest defensive threats. The linebacking duo has a combined 26.5 tackles for loss on the season. Senior Brandon Green (58) rounds out the linebacking corps with 12 tackles for loss of his own.

Ross is certain that the Tigers will find their offensive identity, and he is more concerned with what the Greyhounds present on offense.

After all, Brookfield's offensive was the only team to better Marceline's in 2019.

"They're pretty balanced as far as who they get the ball to," Ross said. "On film, you'll see maybe gains of three yards, three yards, 15 yards. Three yards, three yards, 12 yards. If we can stop the one big play in a series and prevent that stuff from happening, we'll be able to play our game."