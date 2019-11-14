The Marceline middle school basketball teams played their second and third games of the year on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Lewis & Clark tournament in Paris.

The girls fell to Salisbury, 33-18, before bouncing back for a 38-19 win the following evening versus Harrisburg the following evening. Brailey Neimeier had her way with the Bulldogs' defense on Wednesday night, posting 17 points. Ireland Bloss posted eight points in both games.

"The girls' showed great defensive intensity and were able to finish strong in the transition game," Marceline girls' coach Sara Molloy said.

The boys came out with a pair of pool-play losses. The Tigers opened tournament play with a 55-13 loss versus Salisbury, and fell 48-14 to Harrisburg the subsequent evening.

"We will continue to work hard in practice and keep trying to get better every day," boys' coach Dustin Watson said.

Marceline's teams play again in the tournament Friday.