Kenzie Stahl is going to be a William Jewell Cardinal.

The senior Marceline third baseman signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, making her the first student-athlete from the Tigers' 2020 graduating class to have done so for any sport.

William Jewell is an NCAA Division II school participating in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC).

"I couldn't be happier with my decision," Stahl said. "The coaches there are great, and it was just an obvious choice for me if I was going to take my athletic abilities to the next level."

The first-team all-state infielder says that she intends to study nursing during her time in Liberty, and that that was a crucial factor in her choice of schools.

She is a 4.0 student with a realistic opportunity for playing time right out of the gates, and the combination was a perfect match.

"After a trip to Jewell, and seeing how the girls were together and how the coaches interacted with them, I just knew that's where my heart was," she said. "They keep a small roster, so I know that I won't be redshirting. It's exciting to have a chance to make an impact from day one, but even if it weren't that simple, Jewell is where I was going to go."

This season, the Marceline leadoff hitter batted .449 and played a major role in Marceline making a trip to the Class 2 final four in Springfield.

She may have swung a stick of dynamite and been outstanding in the hot corner, but some of her less obvious traits were most appealing to William Jewell head coach Dustin Combs and his staff.

NCAA regulations prevented Combs from being in attendance at any of his signees' assemblies.

"She has a great competitive nature and work ethic, and I think that's the biggest reason why we're so excited about her," Combs said. "She's versatile in the infield, and we know that she'll continue to compete at a high level this summer and be hungry to play when she comes in.

"When we look at her, our staff loves that her potential is far from being tapped. She comes from a program that wins, and once she's no longer a multi-sport athlete and she gets into a collegiate strength and training program, it's hard to say how important to our program she could be. She has an opportunity to be a leader right away."

Marceline coach Todd Lowther said that, while it's going to hurt to lose Stahl, he couldn't be any more proud of her.

Stahl was one of the most integral pieces of a senior class that Lowther called perhaps the best in his tenure.

"She's an extremely hard worker, and she's got a lot of ability," Lowther said. "Those two things combined make her a great recruit. She has had a great group around her, and I think that that camaraderie helped us get as far as we did. Kenzie was one of those that the younger ones can look up to. Seeing her sign here this morning, I don't think that will be lost on them."