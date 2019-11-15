Standing between Grain Valley and a trip to state is a Platte County team that accounted for half of the Eagles’ losses this season.

Think they’re a little intimidated? Think again.

“Everybody says it’s hard to beat a team three times in a year,” Grain Valley coach Ty Nichol said. “We kind of feel like that.”

The third meeting between Grain Valley (15-4-3) and Platte County (24-1) will take place 1 p.m. Saturday in a Class 3 soccer quarterfinal at Grain Valley. If the third time’s the charm for the Eagles, they will earn a spot in next weekend’s Class 3 state final four in suburban St. Louis.

Grain Valley and Platte County met twice in Suburban Small Seven play, and both matches were nail-biters. Platte County took the first one 1-0 Sept. 24 in Grain Valley and held on for a 3-2 win exactly one month later in Platte City. The Eagles haven’t lost since.

“They were both dogfights,” Nichol said. “It wasn’t a David-and-Goliath thing in those two games. The last game we felt like could have gone either way.”

Platte County made an early goal stick in the first meeting and scored all their goals on set pieces in the second while the Eagles missed on a penalty kick.

Set pieces and throw-ins are where Platte County is most deadly, as Van Horn found out in its sectional match Wednesday night. A quick throw-in by the Pirates caught the Falcons off-guard and set up the winning goal in the Pirates’ 2-1 overtime victory.

“They like to slow the game down,” Nichol said. “They’re not a possession team. They like to see if they can get a set piece, whether it be a corner, a foul or a throw-in.

“It’s something we’ve been working on and our kids know it. We didn’t give up a goal in the run of play (in the last game).

Grain Valley will rely again on midfielder Jack Knust and forward Alex Engram to lead the attack. Engram has 10 goals this season, and Knust’s next goal would give him a school-record 31. Midfielder Kendall Schrader scored the Eagles’ lone goal in Tuesday’s frigid 1-0 sectional victory at Belton.

To get the offense going, Nichol said the Eagles can’t be in a hurry to get downfield after clearing the ball out of their end of the field.

“If we let the defenders win the ball right away at midfield then we’re going to be just defending a lot,” Nichol said. “We have to hold up possession to allow the rest of our midfield to get involved in the attack.”

A victory Saturday would put Grain Valley in the state final four for the third time in the past five seasons. The Eagles finished third in 2015 and fourth in 2016, when the seniors on this squad were freshmen.

Nichol hasn’t downplayed the importance of the game, but he’s made sure the Eagles haven’t dwelled on it either.

“It’s a special game, you can’t deny that,” Nichol said. ”It’s a big opportunity that we have in front of us. It’s a pretty special experience to go down to a final four. It’s a pretty neat deal to be a part of.”