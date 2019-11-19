The 2019 football season has come and gone for all but 48 teams in the state of Missouri. Eight teams apiece remain alive in Classes 1 through 5, and four eight man teams and Class 6 teams are still alive.

At the Class 1 level, Marceline travels to face a 6-6 South Callaway team in Mokane on Saturday. The winner of that game will face the winner of last year's runner-up Lincoln and Windsor, hosted by Windsor.

On the other side of the bracket, Valle Catholic hosts Thayer. Valle Catholic knocked off reigning champion Hayti in a 43-6 rout in the District 1 championship.

The final quarterfinal is Mid-Buchanan hosting South Harrison. In South Harrison's district, top-seeded Scotland County was upset in the semifinal by Putnam County, 29-0.

On the Class 2 side, Lathrop pulled a minor upset versus Maryville in Brookfield's district to clinch a second-straight district title. Lathrop was the state runner-up last year, falling to Blair Oaks. Richmond, who defeated Brookfield in the district opener, fell to Lathrop in the district semifinal, 42-6.

Lathrop faces Summit Christian Academy in the quarterfinal. The winner of that game will face the winner of Scott City and Lutheran North in the semifinal.

Opposite those matchups is Clark County versus Hallsville and Ava versus legendary program Lamar.

Clark County defeated Palmyra to earn a district title berth, 30-26. Until last season, Lamar had won every Class 2 title since 2011.