Marceline head coach Mark Ross thinks that his team's familiarity with big games gives the Tigers a major boost.

The Tigers head to Lincoln on Saturday for the Class 1 semifinal, and he expects a full stadium. Marceline annually sees a packed house in the third week of the season when it faces Brookfield in the Bell Game.

Lincoln, just south of Sedalia, enters the game undefeated at 13-0.

"We saw some big crowds early in the season," Ross said. "We're no stranger to huge moments on the road. Hopefully we come out on the right end of one this time. As far as I know, there's no huge home-field advantage that Lincoln has had this season."

Marceline's only loss of the season was to Brookfield at the Bulldogs' place in September.

On both sides of the ball, Lincoln is radically different from the teams Marceline has faced the past two weeks. The Cardinals run a 4-4 defense, and almost never blitz.

Also unlike Sweet Springs and South Callaway, the Cardinals like to air the ball out.

The Tigers knew this day might come if they made it deep enough into the state tournament. Lincoln senior Jackson Beaman has passed for 2869 yards on the season, and he is also the team's leading rusher with 1563 yards.

"(Beaman) is their offense, and like always, we just need to play good assignment football," Ross said. "This will be a great test for our secondary, but we've been working on this kind of stuff since August. We know what we expect to see, and we think the boys will be able to stick with their allignments and handle their responsibilities."