Brookfield senior Rylee Sensenich will play softball next season as a North Central Missouri College Pirate.

Surrounded by friends and family, Sensenich signed with the school in Trenton last Tuesday.

"Trenton felt a lot like home when I went and visited, and I wanted to go somewhere close enough that I knew my friends and family could see me play," Sensenich said. "I'm excited to play with people who are as passionate about softball as I am."

Sensenich said that NCMC was a great school to get her general education classes out of the way. From that point, she wants to pursue an aviation degree. She said that if she continues softball after NCMC, putting her future slightly on hold would be no problem to her.

NCMC head coach and athletic director Steve Richman was thrilled that he was able to get Sensenich to Trenton.

"She's just a great athlete, and she's a kid that you can put at any position and excel," Richman said. "On her college visit, you can tell that she's the kind of kid who we're looking for as far as her character. She's going to fit in with us very well. We're excited, and we think she's going to be a tremendous asset to us.

"We try to stay local, and we feel like if we get the best kids from within an hour drive, we'll still be competitive. Rylee definitely fits that mold."