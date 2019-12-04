Marceline boys fall in opening round in Glasgow

The Marceline boys' basketball team opened its season facing Slater in the first round of the Glasgow Tournament. The Tigers fell, 61-31. Luke Abeln had 20 points for Marceline, and Austin Tarpening finished with five.

Marceline plays again in the consolation bracket Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

BMC girls fall in NIT opener

Bucklin/Macon County's Lady Bulldogs were in action in the opening evening of the Northwestern Invitational tournament in Mendon. BMC fell 58-27 to Higbee. Kaycie Jackson, Brookelyn Richards, and Haley Herington all posted six points.

Marceline middle school boys drop pair to Salisbury

Just before the Thanksgiving break, Marceline's boys' basketball teams hosted Salisbury on Nov. 26. Both teams fell.

The A team stumbled, 56-21. Barrett Stearns posted 13 points, and Caleb Stallo finished with six. The B team lost 34-16. Leon Sibley finished with six points, and Dax Thomas and Lennon Barnes both had three.

"The guys did what we asked of them tonight," coach Dustin Watson said. "They weren't intimidated, despite being outsized by a lot. We couldn't get a shot to fall, but that's how it goes sometimes."

Marceline travels to the South Shelby tournament this week.

Marceline MS girls take a pair from Salisbury

Marceline's middle school girls' basketball teams closed up shop before Thanksgiving on Nov. 26 with a pair of victories.

The A team won a classic, 39-38, breaking a tie with just moments remaining when Natalie Pennington was fould and hit one of two from the free-throw line. Although it was her only point of the game, it couldn't have been any more pivotal. Ava Thornburg went for 13 points, and Ireland Bloss had nine.

The B team won 27-22. Pennington posted 11 in that one, as did Emmie Collins. Camryn Burgener rounded out Tiger scoring with five points.

The Tigers are participating in South Shelby's tournament this week.

Brookfield middle school girls top South Shelby

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, Brookfield's middle school girls' basketball team defeated South Shelby at home before going on Thanksgiving break, 35-31. Madilynn Lumsden had a game-high 17 points, and Sam Sharp finished with six.

By the time of this publication, the two teams will have rematched in the first round of South Shelby's tournament on Tuesday night.