AREA CALENDAR
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Phog Allen Classic
At William Chrisman High School
3:30 p.m. — Kansas City Central vs. Lutheran North
5 p.m. — Truman vs. Kansas City Southeast
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Camdenton
8 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek
Van Horn Tournament
5:30 p.m. — Center vs. Ewing Kauffman Charter
7 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. Barstow
8:30 p.m. — Springfield Glendale vs. Pembroke Hill
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. — St. Paul Lutheran-Concordia at Oak Grove
Winnetonka Tournament
Gold Division
7:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit North
Savannah Tournament
8:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Chillicothe
Van Horn Tournament
4 p.m. — Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner vs. Kansas City Central
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Butler, Holden at Oak Grove Middle School
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Kearney
Phog Allen Classic
At William Chrisman High School
4 p.m. — William Chrisman-Camdenton loser vs. Lee’s Summit North-Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek loser
5:30 p.m. — Truman-Kansas City Southeast loser vs. Kansas City Central-Lutheran North loser
7 p.m. — William Chrisman-Camdenton winner vs. Lee’s Summit North-Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek winner
8:30 p.m. — Truman-Kansas City Southeast winner vs. Kansas City Central-Lutheran North winner
Van Horn Tournament
5:30 p.m. — Center-Ewing Kauffman Charter winner vs. Winnetonka-Barstow winner (fieldhouse)
5:30 p.m. — Center-Ewing Kauffman Charter loser vs. Winnetonka-Barstow loser (old gym)
8:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Springfield Glendale
Marshall Tournament
Grain Valley vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Norm Stewart Classic
At Mizzou Arena, Columbia
7 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Incarnate Word Academy
Winnetonka Tournament
Gold Division
4 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Fort Osage vs. St. Joseph Lafayette or Platte County
5:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Truman-Lee’s Summit North loser vs. Park Hill Grandview loser
7 p.m. — Championship: Truman-Lee’s Summit North winner vs. Park Hill Grandview winner
Cardinal Division
5:30 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South vs. North Kansas City
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Pleasant Hill Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s television/radio highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Biathlon: IBU World Cup: Sweden, 9:20 a.m., OLY (Comcast 208)
• Golf: PGA Hero World Challenge, noon, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Soccer: EPL: Brighton & Hove at Arsenal, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Women’s college basketball: Virginia at Rutgers, 5 p.m., BTN (255)
• College football: NJCAA national championship, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Women’s college basketball: Connecticut at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Maryland at North Carolina State, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Women’s college basketball: Iowa State at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• NBA: Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)
• NFL: Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)
• Golf: Australasia Tour Emirates Australian Open, 7 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Cup Series Award Show, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Women’s college basketball: Louisville at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)
• Women’s college basketball: Syracuse at Michigan, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)
• High school boys basketball: Prolific Prep at Hillcrest Prep, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Furman at Auburn, 8 p.m., SEC (284)
• Rodeo: Wrangler National Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Diving: Death Diving World Championship, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
Thursday’s Radio
• NFL: Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)