It wasn’t exactly what Blue Springs South girls basketball coach Kory Lower had in mind, but he will take the win.

The Jaguars used a big second quarter to overcome a first-quarter deficit and held on for a 55-41 victory over St. Teresa’s Academy in their home opener Thursday night.

Lauren Gillig scored 17 points as Blue Springs South remained undefeated at 6-0 overall.

Trailing 15-12 after the first quarter, the Jaguars outscored the Stars 21-10 in the second quarter to grab a 33-25 halftime advantage.

“We weren’t playing that well but we hit some timely shots in the second quarter,” Lower said. “We were kind of lucky to get a win. The girls know we have a lot to improve on, but we’ll take a win even if it wasn’t the prettiest one.”

Jaidynn Mason added eight points for the Jaguars.

BLUE SPRINGS 62, BLUE VALLEY 41: Freshman guard Jada Williams had a big night to help Blue Springs bounce back from a first-round loss in the Olathe (Kan.) East Tournament.

Williams sank six 3-pointers and poured in 32 points as the Wildcats downed Blue Valley (Kan.) in a consolation semifinal Thursday.

Blue Springs jumped to a 15-7 lead after the first quarter. After Blue Valley cut it to 25-20 by halftime, the Wildcats pulled away with a 20-8 advantage in the third quarter.

Jayla Sample added seven points for the Wildcats (2-3).

GRAIN VALLEY 50, RAYTOWN SOUTH 24: Grain Valley jumped to a 14-4 lead after one quarter and cruised to a win at Raytown South in its Suburban Small Seven opener Thursday.

The Eagles extended the lead to 27-8 by halftime to improve to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the league.

“Our attention to detail was really good tonight,” Eagles coach Randy Draper said. “We did well at doing our jobs, and that made our defense tough, and that helped get our offense going.”

Grace Slaughter fired in 22 points, Keely Hill added 11 and Ella Clyman had six to lead Grain Valley.

VAN HORN 48, KNOB NOSTER 42: Van Horn used a strong start to hold off Knob Noster for a home win Thursday night.

The Falcons jumped to a 13-4 lead after one quarter before Knob Noster fought back to make it 18-14 at halftime. Van Horn held on from there.

Lexi Robinson scored 17 points, Breannah Pace added 13 and Daisy Washington and Erika Parrish each contributed seven for the Falcons (3-2).

NORTH KANSAS CITY 46, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 32: William Chrisman was unable to hold on to a 19-17 halftime lead and fell to the Class 5 defending state champion Hornets Thursday.

The Bears dropped to 3-2 with the Suburban Middle Seven road loss.

Jennifer David had eight points and four assists and Amanda Szopinski added seven points and five rebounds to lead Chrisman.

CAMERON 49, OAK GROVE 39: Cameron outscored Oak Grove 19-7 in the third quarter to break a halftime deadlock Thursday in the semifinals of the Husker Classic at Lafayette County High School in Higginsville.

The teams were tied 22-22 at halftime before Cameron pulled away in the third.

Mya Blansit tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Jordan Richards added 10 points to lead the Panthers (2-2), who will meet Brookfield at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game.