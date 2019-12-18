Fort Osage is the king of Independence wrestling again, and the Indians made it look easy. But Indians coach Brandon Wackerman will tell you it wasn’t as easy as it looked.

“We’ve usually wrestled very well in this quad,” Wackerman said after Fort Osage topped Truman, William Chrisman and Van Horn in the annual battle of the city schools Tuesday night at Van Horn. “Some of these duals were closer than the score indicated.”

Kind words from Wackerman, whose Indians dominated every dual from start to finish. After opening with a 69-15 win over William Chrisman, Fort Osage rolled Truman 84-0 and ended the night topping Van Horn 68-9.

Wide margins, yes. And the Indians, who tallied 19 pins over their three duals, were that much better than most of their competition. But Wackerman said there were other factors in play.

“They had some attrition,” Wackerman said. “Kids have been out of school, not everybody showed up for the bus and not everybody was on weight today. But I thought in general we wrestled well and we wrestled to capacity.”

Fort Osage tallied seven pins against Chrisman, and eight more against Truman, which forfeited the other five matches. The Indians had another three against Van Horn, but the Falcons put up the biggest fight.

Van Horn managed a pin of its own and trailed only 12-9 with another decision before the Indians pulled away. David Jacquez, who was almost pinned and trailed 10-5 in the second period of the 170-pound division match, rallied in the third period for a 16-13 victory.

“That was a really good match,” Fort Osage sophomore heavyweight Stevie Gabb said. He’s a newer wrestler and he’s super strong. I didn’t expect him to pull that out but that was a great win.”

Fort Osage also got a big contribution from one of its girls, who were having a successful night on their own. Wackerman wrestled freshman Haley Ward at 132 pounds, and the Pan-American Games gold medalist held on for a 7-6 victory.

“She couldn’t get a match against any of the girls from the other schools,” Wackerman said. “Whatever we have to do to get matches on any given night, we do it, and she did what she needed to do with her match.”

Fort Osage senior Josh Reick didn’t have a match, but the three forfeits gave the 152-pounder 100 victories for his career. Heavyweight Gabb, who like Reick was coming off a first-place finish in last weekend’s Grain Valley tournament, recorded a pin in his lone match.

“I’m very proud of the kids,” Wackerman said. “This is always a fun night, an interesting night. There’s obviously a lot of pride our kids and our families have in this meet.”

Chrisman finished with two victories, beating Van Horn 40-34 and Truman 52-24. The Patriots also lost to Van Horn 56-24.