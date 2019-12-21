ST. LOUIS — Under third-year head coach Cuonzo Martin, success for Missouri men's basketball hinges on defense.

Martin constantly stresses how the pillar of the Tigers needs to be constant ball pressure and surrounding the backboards.

On Saturday afternoon in their annual Braggin’ Rights matchup, they did just that. Missouri won 63-56 for its second straight triumph over Illinois at the Enterprise Center.

Dru Smith paced Missouri with 19 points, including 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, while Javon Pickett scored 17 and Xavier Pinson had 14.

Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu led all scorers with 21 points.

The Tigers (7-4) led by as much as 14 in the second half, a margin they acquired on a Jeremiah Tilmon one-handed, putback dunk.

Missouri played the final 4:29 without Tilmon, who fouled out after getting called as part of a double technical.

With the outcome in hand, Mark Smith drove for an emphatic dunk for Missouri after being fouled with 4.9 seconds left. The bucket didn't count, but some of his former Illinois teammates took exception. Smith missed both ensuing free throws and ended the game scoreless.

Missouri finished the first half on a 13-4 run over eight minutes. Dru Smith netted eight of those points to keep momentum with the Tigers.

Missouri took a 3-point lead into halftime despite Tilmon, Mark Smith and Torrence Watson all not scoring in the first half.

