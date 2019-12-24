A look at high school basketball standings within the North Central Missouri Conference, Central Activities Conference, Lewis & Clark Conference, Cooper County Activities Conference, Clarence Cannon Conference and Eastern Missouri Conference for games played through Dec. 21.
North Central Missouri
Boys NCMC All
Kirksville 2-0 6-1
Mexico 2-0 2-2
Hannibal 2-2 3-5
Marshall 1-1 2-5
Fulton 1-2 3-4
Moberly 0-2 1-5
Girls NCMC All
Kirksville 3-0 4-3
Marshall 2-0 6-2
Mexico 1-1 3-1
Moberly 1-1 3-4
Hannibal 0-2 1-2
Fulton 0-2 2-5
Central Activities
Boys CAC All
Sturgeon 2-0 5-2
New Franklin 1-0 8-0
Cairo 1-0 6-1
Slater 1-0 5-1
Pilot Grove 0-1 3-3
Glasgow 0-1 2-4
Community 0-1 1-5
Madison 0-2 0-5
Girls CAC All
Madison 2-0 4-2
Community 1-0 6-1
Cairo 1-0 5-2
Pilot Grove 1-0 2-4
New Franklin 0-1 4-4
Glasgow 0-1 1-4
Slater 0-1 0-5
Sturgeon 0-2 0-6
Lewis & Clark
Boys LCC All
Salisbury 2-0 6-3
Paris 2-0 5-3
Westran 1-0 6-2
Harrisburg 1-1 6-4
Scotland Co. 1-1 2-4
Fayette 1-1 2-5
Marceline 0-1 2-4
Knox Co. 0-2 2-6
Schuyler Co. 0-2 0-8
Girls LCC All
Salisbury 2-0 8-1
Marceline 1-0 4-3
Scotland Co. 1-1 5-2
Paris 1-1 5-3
Harrisburg 1-1 3-6
Knox Co. 1-1 2-6
Westran 0-1 0-7
Schuyler Co. 0-2 6-3
Fayette 0-2 2-6
CCAA
Boys CCAA All
Bunceton/Prairie - 5-3
Calvary Lutheran - 3-2
Higbee - 4-4
Jamestown - 3-4
Girls CCAA All
Bunceton/Prairie - 5-3
Higbee - 2-6
Calvary Lutheran - 0-6
Jamestown - 0-7