This is the No. 2 Local Sports Story for 2019.

LED BY VETERANS

When Truman football began its season with fall practices, coach Gregg Nesbitt was excited to see what his senior-laden team could accomplish. He knew he had a “brainwashed” group of guys that judged the season on a week-to-week basis and practiced extremely hard.

The Bulldogs kicked the season off with a 10-7 win over Drake and then blew past the next four teams they played. Truman earned dominant wins over Wayne State, Valparaiso, Quincy and Southwest Baptist to get out to its best start in 25 years. The team also made the top 25 rankings for the first time since 2001.

FINISHING OFF WITH HISTORY

The Bulldogs stumbled in two conference games against Lindenwood and Indianapolis, taking them out of contention for a GLVC title and NCAA Tournament appearance. But the team still had plenty to play for in the final week at Urbana. That win gave the program its first nine-win season since 1992. Along the way, Sam Reeves became the school’s new all-time sack leader, and Jaden Barr became the all-time leader in yards.

Though there wasn’t a chance for the playoffs, Truman’s season didn’t end with the regular season. The Bulldogs were chosen as the GLVC’s representative for the inaugural America’s Crossroads Bowl game. With their win in the bowl game over Ohio Dominican, the Bulldogs claimed the first 10-win season in program history.

“It’s truly special,” said senior Jake Floyd. “As a senior, it couldn’t feel any better to be part of this group and just say I’m part of this family. It’s amazing and truly is an honor to be able to play with these guys and put that stamp on our careers.”