Missouri football didn’t have to wait long for a wake-up call on defense.

The Tigers spent the offseason, including all of fall camp, showing signs they would be a much-improved defensive group.

But then a trip to Laramie, Wyoming, and 37 points given up to those Cowboys sent them back to the drawing board — or so we thought.

The next 11 games proved the season opener was an outlier performance. As dismal as the offense looked at spurts in 2019, the defense was often there to pick up the pieces and keep bad from turning worse.

And while Barry Odom and his defensive expertise won’t be on the Missouri sideline next season after being fired Nov. 30 following a 6-6 season, three of his closest confidants will return under new Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, a respected offensive mind who will rely heavily on his defensive staff to stop the rest of the Southeastern Conference.

Ryan Walters will be back in 2020 as defensive coordinator, joining Brick Haley and David Gibbs as the only holdovers from Odom’s full-time staff.

That trio’s efforts, along with several experienced defensive players, give Missouri reason for renewed hope.

Missouri finished the season highly ranked in a few defensive categories. The Tigers were 14th in the FBS in total defense, giving up only 312 yards per game. That mark was good enough for third in the SEC behind Georgia and Florida.

MU finished seventh in the nation in pass defense, allowing 179.3 yards through the air per game. That was second in the SEC to Kentucky.

The Tigers tied Washington for 17th in the FBS in scoring defense (19.4 points per game). That was sixth in the SEC.

In rush defense, Missouri tied for 33rd in the FBS with Oklahoma at 132.8 yards allowed per game. That was still better than half the SEC, as the Tigers landed in sixth place in that category.

One statistic on pace with some of the nation’s best through five games was turnover ratio, though that fizzled over the second half. The Tigers ended up in a 20-way tie for 77th in the FBS, averaging 1.3 takeaways per game with 15 (eight interceptions, seven fumble recoveries) this season.

After not garnering a single takeaway against Wyoming, Missouri had at least one defensive touchdown in its next four games — three from linebacker Cale Garrett and one each from linebacker Nick Bolton and safety Ronnell Perkins.

Garrett’s pick-six against Troy on Oct. 5 was Missouri’s last defensive touchdown of the year and one of the Kearney native’s last plays in a Tiger uniform. Garrett tore a pectoral muscle on a play earlier that same game and was ruled out for the season less than 48 hours following the conclusion of the blowout victory over the Trojans.

Missouri was forced to play its last seven and a half games without Garrett, its defensive leader and arguably the best player on the entire roster.

Cameron Wilkins, Devin Nicholson and Jamal Brooks split time to fill the void, but Missouri’s defensive outlook was never the same.

There was never a severe plummet for the defense after the monumental loss of Garrett, however. A lot of that is a credit to Bolton, the only MU linebacker to start every game in 2019.

Bolton finished the season with 107 total tackles, more than double the second-highest Tyree Gillespie with 50, and was a first-team all-SEC selection by several outlets. Impressively, Garrett still finished fifth on the team in tackles with 43.

Tigers defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside closed the season with seven sacks to lead the team. Only three other Missouri players — Jordan Elliott (three), Garrett (two) and Chris Turner (two) — posted multiple sacks.

Elliott was the only Tiger with double-digit tackles for loss this past season (10). The junior declared for the NFL Draft about a month ago.

Along with Garrett and Elliott, the Missouri defense will also have to replace graduating seniors such as Perkins, DeMarkus Acy and Khalil Oliver.

Only three players MU signed as part of the Class of 2020 thus far are on the defensive side (Will Norris, Tyler Jones and Jaylon Carlies).

That means the current roster will have a big say on whether Missouri continues the momentum it built defensively into next fall.

With Walters, Haley, Gibbs and a majority of starters returning, there’s a foundation for the Tigers to build upon.

