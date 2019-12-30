JEFFERSON CITY — Tolton head boys basketball coach Jeremy Osborne had seen enough.

The Trailblazers were only down by four with 4:15 left in the first quarter against Lausanne Collegiate (Tenn.), but Osborne was irate over the lack of effort he was getting from his starters. How could they be so lethargic in the championship game of the Machens Great 8 Classic?

Osborne was already digging into his players as Tolton jogged back to the bench.

“I don’t think we came out with any energy,” Osborne said. “I thought we could have played a lot harder and made more of a concerted effort to get to the rim. We let them off the hook when we settled for jump shots and danced with the ball.”

Osborne had two messages for his team during the timeout: run the offense and get to the basket. He watched the Trailblazers try to do their own thing for half a quarter, and Tolton was scoreless.

“Quit playing in a tuxedo,” Osborne implored to his team during the timeout.

An odd request, but his players got it. There was no time for fancy dribble combinations or one-on-one basketball. The instructions were to swing the ball and attack the rim with straight-line drives.

Tolton was trailing Lausanne 4-0 when Osbourne called that timeout. At halftime, the Trailblazers were up 20-13, with 16 of their points coming inside the paint. Osborne was getting his wish and Tolton was flourishing as a result.

The absence of Lausanne's 7-foot junior center, Moussa Cisse, helped open the lane for Tolton. He was dominant in the semifinals Saturday as Lausanne defeated host Jefferson City 60-52, but he was ejected within the final two minutes of that game with a flagrant foul. Cisse, ESPN’s No. 2-ranked player in the Class of 2021, is the Lynx’s primary rim protector. Johnathan DeJurnett, a 6-foot-8 forward, was forced to move to center Sunday and didn’t pose the same threat and disruption that Cisse did.

By the end of Sunday night, Tolton put four starters in double figures for the second straight game to knock off highly touted Lausanne 59-49, capturing its second Machens Great 8 Classic championship in five years. The last Trailblazers team to win also won the Class 3 state championship in 2015.

“This is just another stepping stone in this season,” Tolton senior Nate Schwartze said. “We come with a different mentality. I feel like if we play together and play for each other, we can play with anybody in the country.”

Tolton dominated in the paint throughout the first half but opened the third quarter firing from deep. The Trailblazers hit four 3-pointers in the third, outscoring the Lynx 24-17 in the period and leading by as many as 16 points.

Lausanne was unable to recover and trailed 43-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

Trailblazers senior Chase Martin delivered the knockout punch with two minutes left and Tolton up 12 points.

“(Lausanne’s) point guard helped up and no one was standing in the middle,” Martin said. “I did an in-and-out cross and saw that the middle was open. I made my mind up that I was going to dunk it.”

Martin ripped down a two-handed slam that brought the Tolton bench to its feet. He posted 13 points overall to lead the Trailblazers in scoring.

Jevon Porter and Schwartze chipped in 11 and 12 points, respectively, and were named to the all-tournament team. Coban Porter finished with 11 points and was named tournament MVP.

Tolton (8-1) is scheduled to return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Ashland against Southern Boone (6-1).