Silverstein Eye Centers Arena will have another team to call it home.

The Xtreme Football League – also known as the X League – is coming to SEC Arena this spring and summer.

However, unlike another arena league team that previously called the Independence arena home, this new expansion team, the Kansas City Force, is part of a women’s full-contact football league.

The Force will conduct an open tryout on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Blue Springs Fieldhouse, 425 N.E. Mock Avenue. Registration begins at noon with tryouts from 1 to 3 p.m. Fans are encouraged to attend the tryouts.

A press release from the league office states: “The X League is a fierce and entertaining women’s full-contact, 7-on-7 tackle football league, combining passion, intensity and beauty.”

The Force staff are also interviewing potential coaching candidates. Anyone interested should email a resume to Contact@EXTFL.com.

The Force’s first season begins May 7 at SEC Arena against the Omaha Red Devils. The second home game will be June 27 against the Los Angeles Black Storm.

Doors to SEC Arena will open at 6 p.m. with pregame festivities leading up to the 7 p.m. kickoff.

“The X League and our Kansas City Force have tremendous potential for success here in this football crazed Kansas City metro,” SEC Arena general manager Larry Hovick said in a press release. “The game-presentation is entertaining and the on-field football product is intense, it will be a must-attend for Kansas City football fans.”

Other teams in the league this season will be the Seattle Thunder, Austin Sound, Denver Rush, Chicago Blitz, Atlanta Empire, Los Angeles and Omaha.

The team said it will announce ticket plans soon.