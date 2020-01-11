Moberly Area Community College women overcame a poor first half of shooting by aggressively attacking the basket in the second half, drawing several reach-in fouls that allowed the Lady Greyhounds to step on the stripe 54 times Friday, and MACC carried on to defeat Three Rivers CC 90-74 here at the Fitzsimmons-John Arena to open its NJCAA Region 16 schedule.

“I thought we had a very ugly, uncharacteristic first half that was played. Give credit to Three Rivers as they pressured us well, taking us out of things we were wanting to do. When the ball does not go into the basket, everything gets tight in that it affected us at the free throw line a lot and missing a bunch of layups. When you start missing them like we ere doing, it can became contagious,” said MACC women's coach Hana Haden. “We were expecting Three Rivers to play man defense and prepared for that, but they came out with a zone to open the game and maybe that threw us off. To our girls credit, they stayed with it and made the right adjustments to get this big regional win.”

Four freshmen players reached double figures for the Moberly Lady Greyhounds (15-3, 1-0). DeAnna Wilson led the way making 9 of 13 free throws to score a game-high 22 points. Jamila Nansikombi from Kampata, Uganda, came off the bench to score 17 points. B'Aunce Carter and Bi'Anna Pettis also came off the bench to provide 14 and 11 points respectively.

A dismal first half for MACC, Three Rivers took over the lead with 1:06 left in the opening stanza when Denay Watson nailed a 3-pointer for a 12-9 score.

The Raiders from Poplar Bluff (13-5, 1-1) maintained control of the score, led by as many as nine in the second quarter, and settled for a 36-30 advantage by halftime.

Moberly entered the break making just 9 of 22 free throws and were missing several chances near the rim.

“We were able to close the gap a little by halftime, and we wanted to come back playing more looser in the second half, and we did. We talked about become more aggressive in our play for the second half because we felt Three Rivers had us back playing on our heels,” said coach Haden. “We attacked the basket, took more easy shot selections and then those shots started falling as did our free throws. We picked up our energy on the defensive end too. I think all of this started with the play coming from our leading player DeAnna Wilson and the energy Jamila Nansikombi brought when she came off the bench.”

The Lady Greyhounds aggressive assault within the paint took its toll on the Raiders for much of the second half, and fouls mounted against them.

MACC women ended up making 35 of 54 free throws in the game to bolster their cause, compared to Three Rivers making 7 of 13.

With a more solid shooting performance in the second half Moberly ended up shooting 56 percent from the floor (23 for 39 FG). The Raiders ended up making 27 of 72 attempts taken on the floor.

Other scorers for the Lady Greyhounds were returning sophomores Kaysie Newson and Chatori Tyler with seven points each, while Kori Tomlin and Shania Liburd both tossed in six.

“Coach told us at halftime we were to loosen up and go out to play our game. Kori (Tomlin) and Kaysie (Newson) at halftime talked about us going out there to play our game and take it to them,” said Wilson. “We had better communication on the floor to guard their shooters. When we started attacking the basket early in the second half, getting to the line and we were making more of our free throws. This gave us a boost of confidence and we laid it on them from there.”

It wasn't until there was 0:02 left in the third period when Pettis penetrated the paint through traffic on the left side to score off the glass that Moberly regained the upper hand at 58-57, and the Lady Greyhounds never looked back.

Watson and Chaylea Mosby both scored 15 points in a losing effort for Three Rivers. Katelyn South had 13 points and An'Nyah Pettus added seven.

MACC women will travel Wednesday to Sedalia to engage Region 16 foe State Fair Community College.