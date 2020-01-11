Dezi Jones seemingly could not miss. For that matter, neither could any of his Moberly Greyhound teammates Friday.

Jones nailed four of his five 3-pointers in the second half, sank all four of his free throw attempts, delivered two perfect alley-oop passes that were thrown down by Cortez Mosely to finish unofficially with six assists and come away with three steals,.

“I was just having fun while having my teammates surround me with their help as I tried to do everything I could to help us win. Coming into this game coach thought we could get an advantage by pushing the ball aggressively up the floor against their transition defense to score points so we did that at every opportunity that came to us,” said Jones. “We all came to play well tonight I felt good about my night. I've been working on some changes in my shooting, putting in some extra work outside of our team practice, and things turned out pretty well.”

All of this was achieved while the 5'10 freshman point guard from Hannibal scored a game-high 29 points to guide Moberly Area Community College men to a thunderous 128-93 home triumph against Region 16 rival Three Rivers CC.

“It looks like Dezi Jones is starting to think this high school again. He really had a fantastic career for Hannibal and he ended up having a great all-around night of basketball,” Greyhounds coach Patrick Smith said.

Five of Jones' teammates joined him in double figures.

Dusan Mahorcic, a 6'10 sophomore transfer from Serbia, dominated play around the rim with 22 points scored. Eddie Creal made three threes to score 17 points, Mosely finished with 16, Tyrek Chambers netted 13 and Juwon Carpenter had 12 points.

MACC men (16-4, 1-0) jetted off to a quick lead and garnered a double-digit martin of 21-10 when Mahorcic scored a putback from his own miss at 14:04.

From here, the Raiders of Poplar Bluff would never cut its deficit to single digit numbers the rest of the night.

A NBA-like deep 3-pointer by Three Rivers sophomore Hayden Sprnkel, his fifth and final three of the game, with 1-second left made the halftime score 63-43 in favor of the Hounds.

The Greyhounds elevated their play another notch in the second half and quickly extended its lead by 30 points within the first five minutes when play resumed to bury the Raiders.

Moberly made 34 of 49 field goals and went 14-for-27 on shots taken behind the arc, and the Greyhounds went 18-for-26 on free throws in the game.

“This became a high-possession, high-temp game. Because of this I think we lost our way having some defense substance. But what out-weighed all of this was that we shared the ball well, and we had several players have a hot night shooting the ball,” said Smith. “In our preparation I thought offensively, we needed to play fast against Three Rivers, and move into our offense playing with great spacing.We came out and simply hit a bunch of shots.”

Moberly cross the century mark with 9:57 remaining. That's when Jones connected with Mosely for the first of two alley-oop slams for a 101-68 lead.

Also scoring for MACC was returning sophomore Markelo Sullivan with seven points, and both David Ware and Quinton Drayton contributed six.

Three Rivers (10-8, 1-1) were led in scoring by Tallon Fonda's 22 points. Sprenkel finished with 15 points and Brahm Harris had 12.

MACC men will join the women's team Wednesday as they hit the road for Sedalia to compete with State Fair CC.

NOTE: Two-time NJCAA All-American and former Moberly Greyhound point guard Eddie Smith (2003-05), who is now living in Las Vegas, was in attendance watching the game. …. Three Rivers men's coach Gene Bess is into his 50th season at the helm of the Raiders basketball program. The NJCAA Coaches Hall of Fame and Missouri Sports Hall of Fame member owns an overall national-best coaching record of 1,291-412 (76% winning average) following Friday night's loss to the Moberly Greyhounds.