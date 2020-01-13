During the final 10 minutes of the boys championship game at the Salisbury Invitational, top-seed Cairo became more potent hitting their shots around the perimeter, forcing the tournament host Panthers to extend its defensive coverage a little farther than they arguably preferred and this opened up space around the paint for the Bearcats twin towers to move more freely.

A tie score of 31 at halftime indicated how tight of a contest this matchup was Friday evening before Cairo acquired some breathing room to lead 47-42 to open the fourth segment.

With the paint no longer congested with bodies as it had been earlier, 6'6 senior Jacob Davis and 6'7 sophomore Gage Wilson would provide seven and five points respectively during the fourth quarter to help extend the Bearcats margin and Cairo finished off the Panthers winning 67-52.

“I thought our defensive intensity picked up later in the third quarter and gained in the fourth quarter, and in that fourth quarter we were working the ball inside-out well,” said Bearcat boys coach Nic Zenker. “We got some threes by Isaac Brockman, Bryce Taylor and Colby Hale to open the floor up and then both Jacob and Gage took over inside.”

Davis would also knock down all five of his free throw attempts and lead three other teammates in double figures scoring a game-high 19 points, and Wilson finished with 11. Both Hale and Taylor hit a couple of threes to score 14 and 10 points respectively for the Class 1 sixth-ranked Bearcats (10-1).

Meanwhile Brockman and Jack Prewett each scored six points with Prewett making 4 of 8 free throws in the game, and Jayden Warren made one free throw for the cause.

Cairo went 14-for-21 at the stripe, and the Panthers made 11 of 14.

The Bearcats led by six after the first quarter when Salisbury fought back strong in the second to outscore Cairo 22 to 16 and garner all the momentum by halftime having tied the score at 31.

“We knew Salisbury was a really good coached team and they are a good team. Salisbury did a nice job of spreading us out in the first half and they were hitting their shots,” Zenker said. “Salisbury also was attacking the rim, and they were getting some nice scores off their ball reversals.”

Senior Caler Haynes and junior Jackson King both scored 12 points and Grant Biere added 10 for Salisbury (8-4). Also scoring was Jayden Green with nine points, Preston Stewart had six, Gavin Cobb chipped in two and Ethan Hamilton provided one.

Cairo travels Tuesday to play at Central Activities Conference rival Sturgeon and Friday they host Pilot Grove. Salisbury competes Tuesday at Paris, and will host Brookfield on Thursday and also Scotland County on Friday.

Other Games

Due to wintry weather causing potential travel arrangements for some schools, the boys third place game between Paris and Meadville, and the fifth place game between Glasgow and Carrollton, were both postponed to a date to be determined.

Also postponed were the girls championship game featuring Salisbury and Norborne, and the third place game between Paris and Carrollton. South Shelby won the girls fifth lace game played Friday by defeating Cairo 55-44.