The lake level was 659.8; generation of 34,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 45 degrees. Truman Lake was at 711.0 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Tournaments last weekend were cancelled due to snow and ice.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Muddy in the creeks and stained on the main lake. Black bass: Fair on Alabama rigs, jerkbaits and Ned rigs in brush piles in coves. Crappie: Fair on jigs 5 to 10 feet deep around brush and docks on secondary points.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits, RkCrawler crankbaits, finesse jigs and Swamp Bugs along steep rock banks in coves and main lake bluffs. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks for fish suspended 6 to 12 feet deep over depths of 25 to 50 feet.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Muddy in the creeks and murky on the main lake. Black bass: Slow on Alabama rigs and suspending stickbaits along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Good on jigs with a bobber 6 to 8 feet deep in coves or on jigs 18 to 25 feet deep around brush. White bass: Fair on jigs mixed in with the crappie in the brush 18 to 25 feet deep.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on jigs in brush piles 5 to 7 feet deep. Crappie: Slow on jigs 15 feet deep around brush.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow for all species.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Slow on crankbaits and stickbaits on rock banks in coves. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows in brush 5 to 15 feet deep.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Slow on finesse jigs along channel swing banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs in brush 15 feet deep along docks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Slow on jigs and minnows. White bass: Fair on jigs. Walleye: Fair on jigs.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.