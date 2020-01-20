Boonville wrestlers Peyton Hahn and Gaige Offineer had the mentality of respect all, fear none during the Owensville Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.

While the tournament featured several teams from the Tri-County Conference, it also had its share of teams from around the state in Dexter, Sullivan, Capital City, Fatima, Central Park Hills, St. Francis Borgia and Owensville.

Of course that mattered little to Hahn and Offineer, who finished first and second, respectively.

In all, Boonville had three medalists and five wrestlers finish in the top four of the tournament.

No team points were kept during the tournament.

“I thought we wrestled really well as a team,” said Boonville coach Justin Hahn. “We saw several teams from our conference but we also got to wrestle several teams that we don’t normally see during the regular season. Peyton went 4-0 on the day and added some leg attacks that he has been working on. He the final, he beat a district and conference opponent from Blair Oaks. Gaige had a great tournament also. His only loss came to the No. 1 ranked heavyweight in the state.

“Gaige dominated his other opponents by pinning them all. Dakota took third place and did well in his scramble positions and was tough on top with his leg riding. Eric Bundy took fourth and wrestled his best tournament on the season. Travis Dell also took fourth and wrestled well but he gave up some early takedowns that he could not come back from.”

Hahn took first at 220 while Offineer placed second at heavyweight. Rapp, meanwhile, finished third at 182 while Bundy and Dell placed fourth at 138 and 170, respectively.

Hahn, 24-2 on the season, won two matches by fall and two by decisions while finishing 4-0 in the tournament.

Hahn also won his opening match in decisive manner by pinning Owen Bewley of Dexter in the first round in 1:23. Then, after receiving a bye in the second round, Hahn came back with a 7-0 decision against Connor Arrowood of Osage in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, after winning by fall over Adam Alonzo of Capital City in the semifinals in 2:43, Hahn came back and won 4-0 in the championship match against Shane Gilmore of Blair Oaks.

Offineer also had a great start with four pins in the first four matches. While improving to 18-6 on the season, Offineer came out and won by a fall in his first match against Austin Lange of Blair Oaks in 2:46. Then, after pinning Tanner Gardner of Osage in the second round in 3:27, Offineer came back and won by fall over Samuel Pack of Owensville in 1:38. Meanwhile, in the championship bracket, Offineer won by fall again over Michael Weinhold of Central Park Hills in 5:04. However in the championship match, Offineer lost by a fall against Tristan Brown of Sullivan in 1:05.

As for Rapp, the senior grappler finished 3-2 on the day with all three wins by falls. At 16-10 on the season, Rapp won his opening match against Joshua Whaley of Central Park Hills in 3:53. Then, after pinning his next opponent-Parker Vanslyke of Dexter in 1:49-Rapp lost his next-two matches against Rudy Escobar by fall in 51 seconds and Evan Shetley of Sullivan in 1:45. Meanwhile, in the third place match, Rapp won by fall over Cody Linders of Owensville in 2:29.

In the 138 pound weight class, Eric Bundy finished 2-3 with a fall over Sam Frisbie of Blair Oaks in 31 seconds and a fall over Eli Froning of Fatima in 43 seconds.

Dell also finished 2-3 in the 170 pound weight class with a fall over Chandler Tinsley of St. James in 4:16 and a fall over Brynner Frankenberg of St. Francis Borgia in 5:15.

In other weight classes for Boonville, Brayden McFarland finished fifth with a record of 1-4 in the 145 pound weight class. Dustyn Taylor also finished fifth with a record of 1-4 at 195. Taylor’s win came in the fourth round against Jason Woodruff of Fatima by fall in 1:26.

At 120, Caleb Martin finished seventh overall with a record of 2-3. Martin won by fall in the third round against Aine Callahan of St. Francis Borgia in 4:17 and then came back in the seventh place match to win by a 6-1 decision over Theodore Krause of Capital City. Meanwhile, in the 106 pound weight class, Brayden Gamel placed seventh with a record of 1-4.

After Tuesday’s match against Blair Oaks and Southern Boone at Blair Oaks, the Boonville Pirates wrestling team will compete in a two-day tournament on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25 at Columbia Hickman. The Boonville Pirates JV wrestling team will also be taking part in the Moberly Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 25.