The Prairie Home/Bunceton boys basketball team controlled the game from start to finish for a 53-32 win over Jamestown in CCAA action Saturday in Prairie Home.

The Panthers, 10-6 on the season, outscored Jamestown 27-17 in the first-two quarters and then held a 26-15 advantage in the second half.

“We came out and controlled the game early from the start,” said Prairie Home coach Trever Huth. “We also rebounded the ball well from start to finish. Jamestown came out in the second quarter and really limited us but we fought back in the quarter to limit the damage. We probably played our best defense of the year, holding a great team to limited points in every quarter. We worked the ball around on offense and stayed patient to get the shots we wanted and shots at or close to the rim. Great all-around game for us on our homecoming game. We look to keep this momentum going into this next week.”

Kassen Lock led three players in double figures for Prairie Home with 16 points. Lock also had five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Clayton Pethan finished the game with a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists while Blane Petsel added 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists and Jason Burnett with nine points, four rebounds, three steals and one assist.

The Panthers also finished the game, hitting 17 of 47 shots from the field for 36 percent and 14 of 20 from the foul line for 70 percent.

For Jamestown, Clark Rohrbach had 14 and Tristan Jones with 10.



