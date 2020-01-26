A sizzling start, Saturday's make up game played in Laddonia had the Northeast R-IV School at Cairo boys create a 16-point cushion from their host within the initial eight minutes of play.

The Bearcats more than duplicated that offensive production in the second quarter, extending its lead to 43-12 by halftime and returned home with a convincing 84-35 victory against Community R-VI in Central Activities Conference play.

Jayden Warren caught fire with his jump shots as the senior guard dropped in seven field goals to score a game-high 19 points for the Bearcats (12-2, 3-1 CAC). Both Bryce Taylor and Gage Wilson netted 14 points, Colby Hale went 4-for-4 at the stripe to score 11. Four other Cairo players also scored.

Community boys (4-10, 1-3 CAC) received 14 points from Caden Escamilla, while Kaden Brooks scored eight points and Garrett Schmidt had seven.

The Trojans are participating this week in the Sturgeon Tournament and Community R-VI is the seventh seed playing No. 2 Salisbury at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the high school gym. Loser of this game plays in the 6 p.m. consolation contest on Thursday night at the middle school gym while the winner moves into the same time slot with the game played at the high school gym.

Cairo boys will join the girls team Tuesday when they travel to compete at Marceline and next Friday they will host La Plata.