The Truman boys basketball team had an up and down performance against Lee’s Summit Friday night.

Fortunately for the Patriots it ended on an up note as Kaimen Lennox fired in 30 points to lead them to a 62-57 Suburban Large Seven home victory over the Tigers.

“We were very fortunate to win tonight. Lee Summit battled and flat out played better than us and probably deserved to win. I give them tons of credit,” Truman coach Rod Briggs said after his team improved to 12-5 overall and 5-1 in the conference. “Our guys made just enough plays to win. Kaimen really put us on his back in the fourth quarter. We have to stop doing things that keep us away from building leads.”

The Truman girls made it a sweep with a strong defensive effort in a 44-21 win over Lee’s Summit in the first game of the boys-girls doubleheader.

Lennox scored 12 of his game-high total in the fourth quarter as the boys erased a 49-46 deficit with a 16-8 advantage in the period to claim the win.

Lee’s Summit outscored the Patriots 23-14 in the third to erase Truman’s 32-26 halftime lead.

In the girls game, seventh-ranked Truman trailed 10-8 after the first quarter but held Lee’s Summit to just five points over the next two quarters to improve to 14-4 overall and 5-1 in the conference.

Urya’ Williams and Taliyah Scott combined for 16 points in the third quarter as the Patriots extended a 20-13 halftime lead to 40-15 with a 20-2 run.

Williams finished with 11 points, seven in the third, to match Abby Whiting’s 11. Scott scored all nine of her points in the third and Deon Monroe added seven points.