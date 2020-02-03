Higbee senior William Gibson reached a personal milestone Saturday as he eclipsed the 1,000 career scoring plateau by 11 when he dropped in 31 points to lead the Tiger boys to a third place finish at the Keytesville Tournament and a 72-57 triumph over Northland Christian School of Kansas City.

Gibson also pulled down 12 rebounds and handed out five assists for the cause.

“I thought all five starters really thrived in their role against a team that hit threes to stay in the game,” Higbee coach Tanner Burton said. “Luke (Ritter) and Seth (Kirby) snagging five steals each was huge for us as we rely on them for that, and it leads to transition and free throws. This was just a small part of the 29 turnovers we caused.”

A quick start, the Tigers jumped out to a 12 point lead when the first quarter ended and led 33-29 by halftime. Higbee extended the margin to 52-42 to open the fourth segment.

Keetun Redifer also reached double figures scoring 16 points and both Ritter and Jamie Smith scored nine points for Higbee boys (8-7), while the other seven points were provided by Kirby.

Girls Game

On a night in which Higbee girls coach Tanner Burton described as his team's worst shooting performance of the season, Brunswick became the benefactor in this third place game of the Keytesville Tournament and handed the Lady Tigers a 42-29 loss.

“Our top two scorers combined for 6 of 35 from the floor, making it tough to win. We shot 16% from the floor, missed nine free throws and 22 layups,” Burton said. “This makes it really hard to win ball games if we can't capitalize on those opportunities.”

Brunswick led 14-11 at the break and outscored Higbee 17 to 11 in the third quarter.

Senior Devin Clark had 10 points and sophomore Macey Whisenand added nine for the Lady Tigers. Victoria Gibson contributed six points while Emma Johnson had four.

Higbee (5-11) will have three home games this week; Tuesday against Brunswick, Thursday against Marion Co. and Friday with Bucklin/Macon County as its Courtwarming opponent.