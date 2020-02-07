Jim Whitt Sr. never imagined he would see one of his children play another competitive game in Columbia.

However, the pieces aligned for the youngest of his six children, Arkansas guard Jimmy Whitt Jr., to play Saturday at Mizzou Arena in what likely represents his last live action in his hometown.

Whitt will be part of the Razorbacks squad hoping to hand Missouri men’s basketball its third straight Southeastern Conference loss.

The fifth annual Rally for Rhyan game tips off at 2:30 p.m., and Whitt will be represented by plenty of family and friends in the crowd as he hopes to go out a winner in the town where it all began.

“Just to leave a little bit of a legacy in my hometown because I know they've always supported me even though I didn't choose to stay home, I chose to leave and to play against the hometown team,” Whitt said. “When I went back my freshman year, they all supported me. So I think that's pretty cool to get that hometown support no matter where you're at.”

Whitt was an all-state selection during his final three years at Hickman, where he posted career totals of 2,411 points and 399 steals, both Kewpie records. During his senior season at Hickman, he averaged 30.6 points per game.

Whitt said his years at Hickman were “some of the best of my life.”

“He was obviously the leader of the basketball team, but he was just a great team player,” said DJ Johnson, Whitt’s high school coach. Johnson coached the Kewpies from 1992 to 1995 and then again from 2010 to 2016. “He knew when to take over a game. He knew when other people were hot and he got him involved. He was just a great kid to have in the program and very coachable.”

Whitt’s final two seasons as a Kewpie, 2013 and 2014, saw him be an integral part of two runs to the MSHSAA state tournament.

His junior year, Hickman lost in the state semifinals, but during his senior season, it advanced to the state championship before falling in overtime to Missouri alumnus Jordan Barnett and Christian Brothers.

Johnson has known the current Razorback standout since he was in third grade. Even then, Johnson knew of Whitt’s potential, as he would play with older students and more than hold his own.

“As he continued to develop from elementary to middle school, and of course, his outstanding high-school career — probably one of the best ever as far as Hickman’s concerned — he just continued to work hard to develop,” Johnson said of Whitt. “He had great athleticism but also great height, great basketball IQ along with a great work ethic. I just knew that he was going to be extremely successful at whatever he did regarding basketball.”

Whitt’s most recent time playing in Columbia before Saturday was during his freshman season at Arkansas. But after his first collegiate campaign, he transferred out of Fayetteville and landed at SMU.

“Each and every year, I've done it wherever I'm at. I look at where I'm at, my goals and everything, and see if there's another opportunity for me or if my current position is where I want to be,” Whitt said. “And I think it just came down to me personally, I felt like it was a better opportunity for me and a better fit for me to go to SMU.

“... I spent three years at SMU, so every year I was there, I asked myself the same question. I think that’s something everyone should do at the end of each year: see where you are and see where you want to go and try to make decisions based on that.

“And that's why I decided to come back to Arkansas, because I felt like again, after those three years, this was my best opportunity to progress in my future and what I want to do.”

Whitt hasn’t thought much about what’s to come after this season ends, as he’s dialed in on contributing to Arkansas and wants the full scope of how his last Division I season goes before planning his next move.

Whitt, who scored 12.3 points per game last season while leading the Mustangs with averages of 6.4 rebounds and four assists, declared for the 2019 NBA Draft last March.

He never hired an agent and decided to transfer back to Arkansas for his final college season.

With Eric Musselman’s hiring to the helm of the Razorbacks, Whitt found the right one-season fit. Musselman previously coached at Nevada, where for a few seasons, Whitt’s older brother Marcus Whitt, a Hickman and Columbia College basketball alumnus, was a graduate assistant.

Marcus Whitt was on the Nevada bench for the Wolfpack’s Sweet 16 appearance in 2018.

“We're really proud of the work that he's put in this year and we're looking forward to seeing him play this weekend,” Jim Whitt Sr. said of his youngest son. “... I never thought that he would ever be at Arkansas (again) and have a chance to come back (to Columbia) and play before his college days were over.”

And as Whitt’s homecoming commences, he would rather do the little gritty things to make sure Arkansas can win rather than have a flashy, high-scoring game in a loss.

He wants to soak up as much as he can in front of those who have seen him dribble and shoot longer than most everyone else.

“I've been trying to enjoy every moment as much as possible,” Whitt said. “I think for every grad or senior in the country, it starts to become a real thing because it's sort of a different reality for us than everybody else on the team just because you know how valuable each game is.

“... When you think of it like that, you want to come out there, give it all you have. It's one of those things I think for guys in my position, it's something you think about. It gives you the extra motivation to play hard.”

