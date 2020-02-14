Grain Valley wrestling Trent Starr

As he wrestled his way to a state championship match his sophomore year, Grain Valley’s Trent Starr had one overriding desire.

He wanted to call it quits.

This wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment feeling – Starr had entertained this thought since the start of the season. And while finishing runner-up in the Class 3 120-pound bracket was a thrill, it wasn’t enough to keep him from walking away from what had become a year-round grind.

“It really took a toll on me,” Starr said. “So I was like, I need a break.”

That break wound up encompassing his entire junior year and in that time, Starr rested his mind, rejuvenated his body and rediscovered his passion for being on the mat. When he competes in Saturday’s Class 3 District 4 Tournament in Belton, Starr will do so as one of the top contenders in the 126-pound weight class.

Which might not be the case if he hadn’t stepped away.

“I think it did (help) a lot and not just mentally, but also physically,” Starr said. “I think this year I’ve been the best wrestler I’ve ever been.”

Starr showed plenty of passion and ability as a freshman, when he fell one match shy of placing at state. That drove him to spend every day he could on the mat. He trained and competed that summer for the Cadet Nationals in Fargo, N.D., and tournaments in Pennsylvania and Las Vegas. And he struggled to cut weight.

By the time his sophomore season rolled around, Starr had had enough. By mid-December, he wanted out.

“I honestly didn’t want to finish the season, but my parents were to the point where they were like, ‘You start it, you’re going to finish it,’” Starr said. “If you don’t want to do it next year you don’t have to, but you’re going to finish this year. And I’m glad that I did.”

Starr toughed it out to the end of the season, which culminated with Clayton Singh of Kearney, a four-time state champion, pinning him in the Class 3 120-pound championship. Starr enjoyed that run at Mizzou Arena, but not enough to keep going.

“I had already made up my mind this is going to be it,” Starr said. “I’m not going to do this anymore, so I might as well give it everything.”

Starr’s departure didn’t surprise Grain Valley coach Jeff Bowman. Bowman, who was an assistant coach in Starr’s sophomore year, urged Starr to keep with it. And when Starr quit, Bowman adopted a wait-and-see approach.

“When he said he wasn’t coming back, I was disappointed and I wanted him back,” Bowman said. “I think we talked to him a couple of times but we didn’t want to push the issue. So it was, ‘All right, when he’s ready he will come back.’ And he did.”

Starr couldn’t stay away even as he stayed off the mat. He attended all the Eagles’ dual matches so he could cheer on his friends. He still worked out and thought about making a comeback in districts, but he missed the deadline for doing so.

He even returned to Columbia, where he watched longtime friend and former practice partner Caleb Benshoof fail to place after finishing second, third and second at state the previous three years.

That’s when Starr decided it was time for a comeback.

“I kind of took that as it was my fault,” Starr said. “That really made me realize that it’s not just me, I’m affecting other people too because they’re not getting the workout they deserve because I’m not there.”

Starr didn’t worry about how his return would be received because most of the Eagles wrestlers remained close friends. That wasn’t Bowman’s biggest concern either. While happy to have him back, Bowman wanted to make sure Starr’s mind was in the right place.

“He’s an integral part of the team and having him not excited about the sport kind of makes it hard for the rest of the guys,” Bowman said. “If the guy who has the most energy in the room is the one who’s down about it the most, it’s difficult to get the other guys motivated.”

That concern didn’t last long. Starr won his first 12 matches and will take a 34-7 record into districts. He won the Harrisonville Christmas Tournament, placed third in Liberty’s George Hoover Invitational and sixth against a tough field at the Winnetonka Invitational.

And he’s had no trouble maintaining his weight.

“I think he definitely benefited” from his break, Bowman said. “It definitely did on the mental side, and they say wrestling is 90 percent mental. If you get that mental side figured out, the physical side will come along because you’ll be excited and you’ll be wanting to do it.”

Starr is excited about his chances in the district meet, where a top-four finish will get him back to state. He could get another shot at Garrett Deason of Kearney, the only Class 3 wrestler to beat him all season.

But whenever his season ends, Starr said he’s walking away, again, and for good. He doesn’t want to wrestle in college – he’d rather work for his dad and then start his own business.

When he walks away this time, he’ll do so with gratitude instead of fatigue.

“It’s really made me appreciate how much I have in life and how grateful I am to be able to do it and have such a great community to come out and support us,” Starr said. “It’s really humbling to think some people don’t have this; it makes me not take it for granted that I do.”