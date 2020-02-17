The Greyhounds' early 9-0 spurt capped by Eddie Creal's breakaway slam for a 35-24 lead arguably became a key difference maker Saturday in helping Moberly Area Community College men hold off State Fair CC winning 95-86 at home.

Creal's throw down was part of a run that handed MACC the lead for good in this Region 16 evening feature, and Markelo Sullivan's buzzer-beating three delivered the Greyhounds (22-6, 6-1) a 49-34 lead over State Fair.

However, the Roadrunners dashed back to close the deficit to single digits in the second half during the first eight minutes when Moberly's offense lost its rhythm and the Hounds lacked a defensive presence within the paint.

State Fair sophomore Damaria Franklin exploited Moberly's defensive loopholes for much of the night with his numerous dribble drives to the rim as he lit up the night scoring a game-high 40 points.

When Franklin hit his third and final 3-pointer of the night with 12:04 remaining, State Fair's deficit was cut to 58-51.

MACC men's coach Patrick Smith had seen enough. A time out was called, and when play resumed the Greyhounds unleashed a 9-0 run capped by Quinton Drayton's 3-pointer.

Following a MACC made field goal, Drayton intercepted State Fair's ensuing throw-in pass. He took a few dribbles behind the arc and Drayton's bomb would hit nothing but net for a 66-51 score at 11:42, and State Fair (14-12, 1-6) would not pose much of a threat again.

An estimated attendance of 1,100 persons at the Fitzsimmons-John Arena witnessed the outcome as part of Moberly's annual Pink Out Night to raise funds and public awareness in the fight against cancer.

“We pulled off this win simply by playing well enough. I give State Fair much credit as they came after us playing really hard. Especially Franklin as he had a heck of an offensive game. He's was an explosive player and hit some tough shots for them,. With the exception of Franklin, I thought we guarded them well in the first half, holding them to just 34 points,” said Greyhounds men's coach Patrick Smith. “What frustrated me throughout the game is noticing we are up by 15 at the half and State Fair comes out to cut it down to eight, then we go up by 14 points and they came right back at us again and cut it to seven or eight. We never could get that consistent play to extend the lead. Bottom line is we did not guard them as well enough in the last half.”

“I look to see we scored 95 tonight and I wonder how we got that done because I thought we never could get into a good offensive floor in the game.”

Sullivan dropped in four 3-pointers, went 5-for-7 at the free throw line and scored 27 points and made five assists Saturday to lead the Greyhounds, who were ranked 24th in last week's NJCAA men's poll. Cortez Mosely made 8 of 11 free throws as he and Creal both finished with 19 points, and Dezi Jones added 10.

The Greyhounds benefitted at the stripe making 22 of 32 free throws, while State Fair went 11-for 21.

In addition to Franklin's 40 points, the Roadrunners received 13 from Kaileb Walton-Blanden and Malcolm Townsel added 10.

MACC men are scheduled to play their final home game of the season Tuesday against Link Year Prep Academy of Branson, and travel next Saturday to compete against Region 16 rival Missouri State-West Plains.

The NJCAA Region 16 men and women's tournament is being held Feb. 25-29 with the semifinal and championship games being played at Lincoln University in Jefferson City.

https://youtu.be/OWRflkxvQYo