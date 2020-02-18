Westran High School senior Haley Untiedt shines in the spotlight Moberly Monitor-Index as the featured athlete of the week for Feb. 16-22.

The 5-foot-1 basketball player is completing her second varsity season as a starting guard for the Lady Hornets with Chris Sander serving as girls head coach. Untiedt, of Huntsville, is averaging 4.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Westran girls team (0-16, 0-5 Lewis & Clark Conference) remain in search of their first win of this 2019-2020 season when they entered Tuesday's home game against Schuyler County of Lancaster and Thursday the Lady Hornets host Salisbury.

During the fall, Haley has played four years on the Westran softball team where she served as catcher and played some infield.

When she is not involved in school activities, Untiedt enjoys playing with her dog, go hunting, watch movies, roller skate and dance.

Haley is the daughter of Kelly and Damon Kitchen, as well as Les and Toni Untiedt. She is the youngest of eight siblings in these families, and the other seven are; Sara, 36, Russel, 36, Brandon, 34, Ashley, 32, Allison, 22, Spencer, 21 and Mason, 19.

Following high school graduation this May, Untiedt plans to enter the military or attend Moberly Area Community College to pursue a degree in physical education.

Here is getting to know Haley a little more.

Favorite TV Show & Movie: Her favorite television show is Friends and movie is Wall-E.

Favorite college team and/or professional team, along with athlete: NBA's LA Lakers, and the late Kobe Bryant of the Lakers

If you was given one super hero power, what would it be and why would you want it? “I want to become invisible so I can do pranks on people,” Haley said.

In advance you're told that you will be dropped off on a deserted island, unknown of its content, for a full week. You are allowed to fill a common size back pack with only 5 items to take with you. What do you put in the back pack?

Untiedt said she would pack a survival kit, water purifier, flint striker, a satellite telephone and some rope.