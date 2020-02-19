Rock Bridge senior Brant Bowers had to be surprised he was that wide open.

If Hickman was going to leave anyone alone, it couldn’t be him. Not after he had scored 22 points and nailed four 3-pointers with 1:30 still left in regulation Tuesday night.

But after a layup by Hickman senior Nate Wilson, Bowers leaked out and was all alone in the left corner at the other end of the floor. The pass went the length of the court. Bowers rose and drained his fifth triple of the game.

The shot was the closing blow in Rock Bridge’s 71-53 victory over the Kewpies. Bowers finished with a game-high 25 points as the Bruins secured their 16th straight victory this season and eighth consecutive win over their Providence Road rival.

“(Brant) has been doing that for most of the year,” Rock Bridge head coach Jim Scanlon said. “He just shot it really nice tonight. I mean, every one that went up looked like it was going to go in. We finally found him and I said, ‘Keep looking for him.’”

Rock Bridge led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter despite Bowers being held scoreless. Junior Xavier Sykes looked like he would take over for the Bruins after scoring nine points in the opening period. Bowers hit two 3s in the second quarter, however, and finished the first half with eight points to go along with 13 from Sykes.

Hickman overcorrected in the second half. Trailing by double digits, it was clear Kewpies head coach Cray Logan stressed harder close-outs on Bowers. What followed were a flurry of pump fakes and one-dribble midrange jumpers for Bowers. He had nine points in the third quarter.

“I really started finding my touch and that’s when I really knew it was my night. Then it was on,” Bowers said.

He was caught off guard by how hard Hickman began to close out, but Rock Bridge adjusted and the Kewpies were left looking for answers.

Junior Ben Wilson kept Hickman in the game in the third quarter as Bowers went off. He scored 11 of the Kewpies’ 16 points in the period and finished with 18 points on the night. Wilson was under constant duress as the Bruins continued to press, but Logan wasn’t surprised by Wilson’s production, as the junior guard has continued to develop offensively throughout the year.

“I’m extremely proud of him,” Logan said. “He continues to come out of his shell. He’s doing a great job of being able to handle the ball. I wish we had some other guys to support him in handling the ball. … We are going to continue to push him and he’s gaining more and more confidence as the season goes along.”

Hickman (3-15) has lost two straight after upsetting Jefferson City 65-61 last week. The Kewpies are scheduled to return home Friday to take on Battle (17-6).

Rock Bridge (19-3) hasn’t lost yet in 2020, riding a winning streak that dates to Dec. 21. The Bruins had a 12-game winning streak last season as they won the Class 5 state championship. This year’s team has had a more successful regular season.

“No one really expected us to come out and be anywhere close to where we are now,” Bowers said. “So 16 straight is amazing, but every game we look back and try to build on what we do.”

Rock Bridge is scheduled to play at Rockhurst (12-9) on Friday. Then the Bruins are slated to finish the regular season with senior night against Helias Catholic (14-5) on Feb. 28.