Battle head boys basketball coach Brian Meny still remembers the elation of coaching Van-Far to a state championship in 2004.

"It was like, ‘Wow,’" Meny says about the feat, now 16 years ago.

On Tuesday night, Meny experienced a similar feeling in Columbia, one he initially described as "emotionless" before correcting himself.

It came as Battle defeated Moberly 92-67 on senior night for Meny’s 500th career win.

"In 25 years of coaching you know you should win some games, right?" Meny joked following the victory. "It’s taken 25 years. That seems like a really long time. There’s a lot of losses in there too."

This triumph was far from a loss.

Battle (17-6) dominated from the get-go, gaining a 24-point lead over Moberly (2-18) by halftime and extending it throughout the second half. Senior Abdi Ibrahim and junior Tristan Meny – Brian’s youngest son – powered Battle to its early advantage.

And while coach Meny might not have placed too much on the milestone postgame, his players knew just how special this moment actually was for their coach.

"I know he wanted it big, and I know he wanted it with us group of guys," Ibrahim said.

Tristan Meny sank two 3-pointers on near back-to-back plays early in the first quarter, kickstarting both his and the team’s strongest period of play.

A dunk by Ibrahim with just 25 seconds to go in the first quarter elicited one of the two loudest moments of the game. The second came when junior Isaiah Johnson had a dunk of his own in the fourth quarter.

"Those dunks don’t happen without great defense," coach Meny said. "It was the defensive pressure that got both those dunks. We’re not the type of team that can throw it inside, just turn around and dunk on somebody, but if we get great defense and kick it ahead and get a dunk like that, that’s how we’re gonna get ours."

Johnson and Tristan Meny each scored 18 points to lead Battle, with Johnson the only Spartan to score in all four quarters. Ibrahim posted 13 points in the win.

Battle finished the night with five players in double figures.

"We share the basketball so well," coach Meny said. "When you get ahead like that, one guy can just start taking all the shots. It can be about ‘me’ and not about ‘we.’ You know what I mean?"

Despite it being senior night, most of Battle’s seniors had quiet scoring nights, including Zhvaughn Ward and Maricus Grant.

Coach Meny didn’t count them out of his list of people to praise, though.

"I can’t say enough about (Zhvaughn) and Maricus," he said. "Gonna really miss those kids. Maricus has started for four years, Z has started for three years in a program that’s won three straight district titles. They’re on the floor because they’re good players."

Tuesday was the eighth game Battle has played in three weeks, which coach Meny admitted has been tough for his team.

"We’ve just gotta keep mentally focused," he said. "I really like our team. I like what we do. We don’t want to go through the motions. We want to play hard all the time. We’ll have to Friday night."

Friday is when Battle heads across town to take on rival Hickman, which lost 71-53 at Rock Bridge on Tuesday night.

"We’ll cherish this win tonight, I’ll cherish 500, but nothing’s bigger than 501," coach Meny said. "I’ll tell you that. We gotta go across town and play a good Hickman team, a well-coached team, and we’ll be up for that."

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hickman.