Clutch plays by the Greyhounds during a key five-minute span in the second half helped lead Moberly Area Community College past Three Rivers CC winning 86-79 Friday at the NJCAA Division I Region 16 Men's Tournament semifinal game played at Lincoln University in Jefferson City.

“I was expecting a real tough game coming from Three Rivers and we got it. I give our guys credit as they went out and did what they had to do to get a win. Sometimes the toughest game you play in the post season is that first game you get to play, and this was one of them for us,” said MACC men's coach Patrick Smith. “I feel good about this win. Now we get the opportunity to play against a very good Mineral Area team for the regional tournament championship, and we're looking forward to this challenge.”

The regional championship game has a 6 p.m. tipoff Saturday and features two nationally-ranked teams battling for the title. The only scar on No. 5 Mineral Area College's 29-1 record is attributed to No. 19 Moberly, who won 85-74 at home on Jan. 18. The Cardinals of Park Hills returned the favor 80-72 two weeks later on its home court.

MACC clung to a 36-34 halftime lead Friday in this tightly contested affair with Three Rivers that held true until there was about nine minutes remaining. Juwon Carpenter came away with steals on two consecutive Raider possessions that led to scores handing Moberly a 64-59 advantage.

But the Greyhounds pressure did not stop there.

Three Rivers of Poplar Bluff turned the ball over three of their next four possessions without releasing a shot while Moberly made good on those mishaps as they received a pair of threes dropped in by freshman Dezi Jones and 6-foot-10 sophomore Dusan Mahorcic's putback became an and-1.

The series of events were part of the Greyhounds 18-4 run capped when Jones made a nifty pass across the floor finding Quinton Drayton making a swift cut along the left lane.

Drayton, a sophomore from Bowie, Maryland, easily scored off the glass with 4:58 left that delivered MACC the largest lead of the night at 79-63 and the Raiders would not recover.

“I thought we became really active and solid, and we stopped hurting ourselves. What I mean by that we were hurting ourselves defensively, we were trying to play too fast offensively, and we never really settled into a nice flow,” Smith said. “We slowed down our offense a little bit in the second half and we started to create some havoc on defense the final nine minutes or so in the game. I thought Juwon Carpenter really gave our team a lift defensively as he was making a lot of plays, getting his hands on the ball making a lot of deflections, and there was one small stretch to where I think Juwon ended up having three steals. This led to us going up by about 16 which was nice, but I thought the margin should have been greater to make t his win easier for us.”

Mahorcic finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds as part of a crew of four MACC players to score in double figures. Jones made 4 of 6 threes as he and Cortez Mosley scored 14 points each, and sophomore Markelo Sullivan tacked on 13 points and had five rebounds.

Carpenter and Eddie Creal both tossed in nine points and Drayton had eight.

Moberly Greyhounds (25-6) was 35-for-69 (.507) from the field, 7-of 24 from bonus distance and went 9-for-21 at the stripe. The Raiders shot 50% from the field , and made 6 of 22 free throws in the game.

Top scorers for Three Rivers CC (19-12) were Dionte Raines with 16 points, Brahm Harris and Tallon Fonda added 13 and 12 points respectively.

NOTE: Both MACC Greyhounds coach Pat Smith and Three Rivers coach Gene Bess are inducted into the NJCAA Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame. Bess is the all-time winningest coach in basketball history and has amassed a 1300-415 overall record in 50 years.