Seniors Natalie Thomas of Community R-VI and Gavin Bishop of New Franklin were named Most Valuable Players of their respective genders within the Central Activities Conference for the 2019-2020 basketball season in voting conducted by member coaches.

Joining Thomas on the girls all-CAC first team from Community are senior Dalaney Bowers, junior Brianna Beamer and sophomore Alexis Welch Senior Sadie Hoyt is named honorable mention.

Northeast R-IV School at Cairo had seniors Taegan Bartolacci and Rileigh Eberhardt as first team selections, while freshman Gracie Brrumley is honorable mention.

Glasgow sophomore Brenna Hubbard and sophomore Melia Carmack are named to the first team. New Franklin sophomore Abby Maupin and freshman Addy Salmon are named to the first team.

Sophomore Grace Phillips of Pilot Grove is named to the first team and sophomore Natalie Glenn is honorable mention.

Madison senior Lexi Wolfe is a first team selection and junior Rylee Thomas is honorable mention.

Slater has senior Madisyn Beeler named to the first team and Abby Uhlich as honorable mention.

Boys Honors

In addition to Bishop, New Franklin had senior Tyler Perkins named to the CAC boys first team and junior Tysen Dowell as honorable mention.

Slater senior Aden Campbell and Chandler Zdybel, and also junior Keegan Zdybel all named to the first team.

Northeast R-IV School at Cairo senior Colby Hale and sophomore Gage Wilson are first team selections, while senior Jacob Davis and junior Bryce Taylor are honorable mention.

Senior Jake Snyder and junior Jacob Brooks of Sturgeon are first team selections, and junior Logan Flaspohler is honorable mention.

From Pilot Grove, junior Bailey Quint is named to the first team, while seniors Cole Meisenheimer and Logan Flaspohler are honorable mention.

Glasgow senior De'Shonne Cowans and sophomore Drew Sanders are first team choices, and junior Antwaun Herriford is honorable mention.