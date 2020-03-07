For Jazmyn Rollin, it was all about a feeling she had Friday night during Missouri softball’s Southeastern Conference opener.

After her bunt single in the fifth inning, all the Tiger sophomore could do was laugh.

Cut to the bottom of the sixth, and Rollin’s relaxed sense of focus manifested itself with a two-run home run over the center field wall to give Missouri its final dagger in a 9-1 mercy-rule victory over Mississippi at Mizzou Stadium.

"I just knew I was going to hit a home run, and it just happened,"Rollin said. "I went over to coach and said, ’I can’t get the bunt sign because I have that feeling,’ and she said, ’OK, show me,’ and there it went."

Rollin led the Tigers by going 3-for-3 at the plate. Rollin singled in the first inning, drew a walk in the third, hit another single in the fifth and homered in the sixth.

Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said Rollin’s success comes as no surprise.

"I had one of those feelings because she was seeing the ball," Anderson said of Rollin’s homer. "When you see a hitter take pitches like she is, you know that she is seeing it real well. She has that ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark at anytime."

With the win, Missouri improves to 17-6 overall and 1-0 in the SEC, while Ole Miss drops to 12-11 and 0-1.

"Great win all the way around,"Anderson said. "It was nice to see that our offense turned it on in the fifth inning. I felt like we played a little tight early on in the game. Jordan (Weber) had a little freshman jitters, squeezing the ball a little bit early on, but she gave us an opportunity and kept it close.

"Megan Schumacher then came in and did an unbelievable job again by keeping the game really close. But it was just great to see the third time through the lineup that we were able to make some adjustments."

It didn’t look good for the Tigers early as Ole Miss got an RBI double from Jessica Puk in the top of the first. But that was it for the Rebels as Missouri pitchers Weber, Schumacher and Eli Daniel shut the door on Ole Miss the rest of the game.

Schumacher picked up the win in relief for Missouri to improve to 4-2. After Jordan Weber exited the game after three innings, Schumacher pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up just five hits. Schumacher walked one batter and struck out one.

Daniel then came in and recorded the final out in the top of the sixth before the game ended via run rule on Rollin’s homer in the bottom of the frame.

The Tigers trailed 1-0 before erupting for six runs on five hits in the fifth inning.

Missouri sent a total of nine batters to the plate in the fifth and scored five runs off Ole Miss pitcher Molly Jacobsen, who dropped to 5-5. The other run came off Ava Tillmann, who pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief and surrendered one run on two hits.

Missouri junior Cayla Kessinger hit a bases-clearing triple down the right field line as part of the offensive surge.

"I think it helped a lot with the energy and momentum that we needed in the dugout, but I was just looking for a pitch to drive and score some runs,"Kessinger said.

Anderson described Kessinger as a clutch player.

"She understands what the game is telling her and makes such great adjustments,"Anderson said.

Imani Myint led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk, and Brooke Wilmes followed with an RBI double to right. Rollin then hit her seventh homer of the season.

Missouri and Ole Miss are scheduled to continue their three-game series at 4 p.m. Saturday.