Milan spent so many years just waiting to get to the Final Four that they savored every moment they could.

Even if that meant spending nearly half an hour in the locker room following a 71-37 semifinal loss to Hartville. Yeah, the result wasn’t what they wanted, and the post-game time was filled with a lot of tears. But the Wildcats were there for each other just like they have been since there were little kids.

Previous postseason exits were filled with an overwhelming amount of sadness, caused by the heartbreak of coming up short. But coach Andrea Dabney didn’t describe their feeling this time as she did after previous losses against Van-Far. The locker room was calm, a sense of finality that their historic run was over.

There won’t be practice tomorrow.

“It’s kind of a different kind of calmness. It’s not frustration in a loss, it’s not frustration in a lopsided loss. Sometimes, in basketball, that happens and the matchups aren’t there,” Dabney said. “Sometimes it’s just not a good matchup for your team, and I felt like that’s what it was tonight. (The calmness) really had nothing to do with that, it just had to do with the fact that this group of kids just genuinely loves to play basketball, and to play together. And that’s the disappointing side of things. Even if we won, I think I’d feel about the same because it’s just over.”

Though they spent a long time in the locker room after the game, Dabney didn’t say much. They hugged and cried and remembered past experiences. Senior Eddie Gonzalez put it simply that they’re all still friends who will hang out again. It just won’t be during high school basketball games.

“The sacrifice all these guys put into it — but it never even felt like a sacrifice. That’s what’s crazy. I think that’s why it’s so calm,” Dabney said. “Because it never felt like a sacrifice, it’s just what they liked to do.”

“For me, it was peaceful,” said Gonzalez, who ends his career with a share of third place in the state. “Because we gave it all we got. I prayed before the game and I told God that whatever happens, happens. I gave it all I got and my teammates did. It’s just weird.”

Milan takes the floor for tonight’s Class 2 semifinal against Hartville. Game’s scheduled to start in about 15 minutes pic.twitter.com/fnImM30cqI

— Austin Miller (@AustinMillerKDE) March 14, 2020

Friday’s Class 2 semifinal was rough from the jump for Milan, turning the ball over twice in the first minute to go down 7-0. Those issues snowballed as Milan had eight turnovers in the first quarter and trailed 20-7. Dabney said the Eagles’ defense was a matchup nightmare coming in and she was proven correct on Friday night.

Milan felt its best offensive plan was to attack the paint with Ryan Dabney, so they tried to feed him, especially after his big quarterfinal game to get them here. But they forced many passes down low that were tipped and recovered by Hartville. And there were many more instances where the paint was open, but their pass just wasn’t on time. Ryan finished with a team-high 12 points.

Hartville finished the game forcing 28 Milan turnovers. Dabney said the vast majority of them are a credit to Hartville’s defense. They were an incredibly physical team, so much so the Milan crowd --which stood the entirety of the game -- was calling for fouls on almost every possession. Their physicality was too much for Milan to handle.

“That’s like a four-point swing every time. We don’t get two and they do,” Dabney said. “We forced a lot of things and we just couldn’t get any stops. They just picked us apart and we tried to go man, then couldn’t go man because they were too quick. … It was just kind of a whirlwind. Everything that could possibly go wrong went wrong.”

Hartville’s Ryce Piper came in averaging 18.2 points per game, but he barely even played due to early foul trouble. He finished with 12 points in 11 minutes as Braden Branstetter stole the show with 27 points, shooting 11-for-15 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3. The Eagles went up 30 in the third quarter to get a running clock the rest of the way, ending the second half rather quick.

Milan has been on the other end of many similar games the past three years, another strange feeling for this group of boys to end things on. But players and coaches remain adamant this isn’t a game to define their legacy.

“It can’t. The consistency that they put together over the last three years. I can’t even look back and think of a team we should have beaten and didn’t,” Dabney said. “On paper, if it looked like we should win, I felt like we did. I feel like the losses we had, the other team played better that night and outplayed us, which speaks volumes for the type of kids they are to put that consistency together.”

Three district titles, a bunch of tournament wins, and now the first Milan team to ever make the Final Four. There’s nothing for those guys to be ashamed about.

“We played Monroe City, who was here. We played Greenwood, we played Council Bluffs. We played some AAU teams. We come from a 300-500 population town playing AAU teams that are built. We beat many of them — this game is just nothing,” Gonzalez said. “Our character that we have in the locker room, our seniors have great expectations throughout their life. This is just that bump in life that you just have to get over and keep pushing.”