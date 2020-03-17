What started to seem inevitable in recent days is now official: The entire University of Missouri spring sports season has been called off.

The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday afternoon that all competition has been canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, including all SEC spring championships.

The decision was made in light of continuing coronavirus concerns.

All spring football games are canceled, including the Tigers’ event under first-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz that was originally scheduled for April 11 at Faurot Field.

Missouri’s pro day, which had been set for Tuesday, previously was canceled as well.

"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."

All athletic activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether required or voluntary, remain suspended through at least April 15, the league announced.

The league said its schools will continue to provide student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

The conference added it will communicate with public health officials and medical experts to determine the best path forward.

Missouri baseball ends the season with an 11-5 record, winning its last seven games, while the softball team was 19-7 overall with a 3-0 record in SEC play.

Other MU spring sports affected include outdoor track and field, golf and tennis.