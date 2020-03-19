In lieu of the coronavirus pandemic, Moberly Area Community College administrators joined scores of college educators across the country earlier this week in making a tough decision to suspend in-person classroom instruction for the remainder of this 2020 semester.

However, according to a statement issued by MACC President Dr. Jeff Lashley found on the college's website at macc.edu, course instructions will be delivered through online measures. This allows students to complete their studies remotely following MACC's spring break scheduled March 20 -29 in which online instruction begins March 30.

Except for essential college personnel, all campus buildings at each of its site locations will be closed to the public at least until April 13. Administrators will re-evaluate the situation and make a decision about re-opening campus facilities.

All MACC extra-curricular activities and events that were scheduled through commencement in May are canceled. As of Thursday, administrators have not made a final decision about holding a commencement.

As a result, Moberly Greyhounds coach Pat Smith and Lady Greyhounds coach Hana Haden on Wednesday said their student athletes are no longer on campus and were permitted to return home where they are responsible for completing course work remotely.

It is doubtful any of the student athletes would return to campus after April 13, should doors open for the public. In addition, the annual Moberly Greyhounds Athletic Awards Banquet coupled with a ceremony to induct a former men's basketball player C.J. Pepper (1986-88) into the Greyhounds Hall of Fame scheduled for April 18 is canceled as well.

“In all my 37 years of coaching (11 at MACC), I've never seen anything like this. It's a crazy end to a great season, but the world has worse problems,” said Smith on Wednesday. “I'm proud of our guys. I wish we could have seen Hutch as I feel we would have had a good run.”

While such news is disheartening, the announcement made shortly around the noon-hour Monday, March 16 caused the most damage to the Moberly Greyhound family.

That's when the National Junior College Athletic Association announced its decision to cancel the men's and women's national championship tournaments that had been temporarily postponed to the week of April 20.

Both MACC teams qualified for nationals and the Greyhound men were about to make the program's 29th appearance at Hutchinson, Kansas while Lady Greyhounds were going to make the MACC women's program's 15th appearance at nationals with this year's venue being hosted at Lubbock, Texas.

Both teams won a Region 16 and NJCAA District title, and a Missouri Community College Conference championship, while overcoming some adversity during their respective 2019-2020 campaigns.

By the looks of how well both Greyhounds teams executed play in the second semester, it was evident they were peaking and playing their best basketball of the season. The players were primed to make a championship run in the national tournaments.

But for those Greyhounds teams, especially the combined seven sophomores, getting bathed in that one shining moment was taken away by COVID-19 outbreak.

MACC sophomores are Kaysie Newson, Chatori Tyler and Shania Liburd on the women's team; Eddie Creal, Markelo Sullivan, Quinton Drayton and Dusan Mahorcic for the men.

“I hate to see all the hard work this team put in go out the window. We worked for everything we got. Nobody could not say anything different,” said MACC Lady Greyhounds freshman DeAnna Wilson in a message sent through her Twitter account. “Thank you all for an unforgettable season and memories I'll never forget.”

MACC women's head coach Hana Haden responded to Wilson's message via Twitter saying “Nothing went out the window … so much to be proud of and you all earned every single thing you got this year. We said we were coming for every trophy they were handing out … and you all made that happen! Keep your head up – the best is yet to come.”

College basketball has officially came to a close with the Greyhounds men posting a 27-6 record and ranked 17th in the final NJCAA Division I poll this season,. The Lady Greyhounds cracked the rankings at No. 25 and finished at 29-4 overall.

“Obviously we understand the this and all the other cancellations occurring across our country with the coronavirus threat. It makes perfect sense and our major concern is the health and welfare of our citizens. With that said I’m very disappointed for our student-athletes on both squads, along with all the other qualifying teams at every level, that there will be no national competition,” said Greyhounds men's coach Smith. “However, I’m so proud of both our teams and the seasons they enjoyed, the excitement they provided our college and fan base. There’s something to be said that both teams won regional and district championships to end their seasons.”

“Nevertheless, along with all the other teams, it’s tough to not be able to chase the next step and doing well in the Nationals. Now we must turn our attention to our student-athletes and insure that we provide the assistance to help them with their academic and athletic pursuits,” Smith added. “I just really enjoyed coaching my team and will always relish their accomplishments and the type of young people they were. Our prayers and concerns are with our country and again, I fully understand the decisions that have been made.”

Coach Haden on Wednesday announced that Liburd, a 5-foot-9 guard from St. Thomas Virgin Islands, has signed a letter of intent to continue her college basketball career while attending NCAA Division II University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Darryn Zeigler of Shaker Heights, Ohio has committed to NCAA Division I Morehead State University, Kentucky where former Lady Greyhounds assistant coach Clint Williams serves as a women's assistant coach. Also, freshman Kayla Langley of Spring Hill, Fla. Is returning closer to home as she has committed to play at NCAA Division I Florida A&M University at Tallahassee.

Both Tyler and Newson are considering a few college offers. Coach Haden also said freshman DeAnna Wilson, the Lady Greyhounds offensive leader at 15.9 ppg and 9.5 rpg, is entertaining nearly 25 NCAA DI offers and she is trying to narrow the field down to her top five choices to seriously explore soon.

Coach Smith said as a result of NJCAA restrictions imposed on all of the association's athletic programs due to the nationwide CORVID-19 issue, coaches of all sports are prohibited from making any on and off-campus recruiting of prospective new athletes at least until April 15. In addition, coaches cannot assist current student athletes in their pursuit to continue their college basketball career elsewhere during this time frame.